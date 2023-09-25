The Georgia defense still hasn't quite found its groove yet.

Sure, the Bulldogs are 4-0 with a defense allowing 11.3 points per game, a mark that ranks 10th in the country. But there are still times when Georgia doesn't look as dominant on that side of the ball as it has over the past two seasons.

Head coach Kirby Smart has noticed the same.

"I think it's been really good in spurts, and really poor in spurts," Smart said. "That's been a common theme, the consistency in performance. And it's not game by game, sometimes it's series by series."

The latest example came against UAB, when Georgia's defense surrendered 21 points. The Bulldogs reflected afterwards that performance didn't live up to their own standard for themselves.

Part of the issue stems from communication on defense.

"The communication, that goes from youth league to the pros," linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. "Communication is everything. Once we dial up on that, I expect our defense to go to a whole ‘nother level. Communication is everything. Coach Schu (Glenn Schumann, defensive coordinator) showed us a video Friday night of Ray Lewis talking about communication, how important it is. If you can alert the guy next to you of what the offense might be doing, it’s better than just you knowing by yourself."

Dumas-Johnson is one player who isn't pleased with his performance early in the season. He referred to his play as "really average" through the season's first four games.

What are the keys to stepping up that play?

"Really just getting back to myself," Dumas-Johnson said. "Eyes, locking in, and just be who you are. At the end of the day, you’ve got to be yourself."

Smart noted Dumas-Johnson has improved some intangible aspects of his game.

“A good leader. He's been a little more vocal this year, which I think is important," Smart said. "He has the pulse of the team of when to push somebody and when to back off a young player and help him and pat him on the back. So, he's done a good job, in terms of that.”

Georgia's defense has not been bad by any means. Even in a small sample size, 11.3 points per game is an elite mark overall.

But Smart holds his defense to a higher standard. The Bulldogs will need to start meeting it more often, heading into league play.

"Our standard of defense here is so high that, what we consider good play versus other people, it may be viewed different," Smart said. "We play against a good thrower and some good pass catchers, you're going to give up some plays. You've got to accept that. It's how you respond to that that's more important. Our swarm to the ball has been good. I like how our guys fly around. I love how they play. I love the passion they play with."