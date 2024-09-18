Advertisement

Sep 18, 2024
WATCH: Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Kentucky
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's 13-12 win vs. Kentucky and assesses Georgia's team going into the bye week. We also answer questions from the DawgVent and YouTube subscribers.

WATCH

LISTEN

