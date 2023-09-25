After weeks of new additions, Georgia’s injury list could be a bit smaller for Saturday’s game at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).

During Monday’s weekly press conference, head coach Kirby Smart said sophomore Mykel Williams – who missed Saturday’s game against UAB due to “an illness” should be a go against the Tigers.

“We’re hopeful to get him back if he's over his sickness,” Smart said.

Fingers are crossed that Williams will not be the only member of the injury list returning.

Junior safety Javon Bullard has passed the past two games with an ankle injury and is also getting closer.

“We think he’s going to be able to do more, hoping to get him back," Smart said. "We'll know more if he gets more done today and tomorrow and is able to practice. We’ll obviously know more."

Smart said he’ll know more after seeing him at practice this week.

There’s an outside shot for Ladd McConkey.

“Wel,l he’s got to practice. He’s got to be able to practice. That’s a big part of it. He’s going to be able to come back to practice this week and we’re going to be able to do some more things with him," Smart said. "How he does in those things will determine whether or not he’s able to play. He had kind of a two-week advised shutdown. He’s done that. We’re expecting him to be able to go out there today and do some things, but non-contact early in the week and try to move to that.”

Defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), unfortunately, is not ready to play.

"Ty is coming into his fourth week I think. We don't know how long it's going to take, but I don't expect him back this week," Smart said.

Meanwhile, Kendall Milton (knee) and Roderick Robinson (ankle) continue to rehab this injuries, but it’s unclear when they will return.