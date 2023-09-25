Carson Beck faces his first road test

Kirby Smart does not have a lot of questions pertaining to quarterback Carson Beck. One of his few remaining ones should be answered Saturday at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS) when Beck faces the first true road test of his career. “I think that’s something we’re all going to find out. I don’t think you know. He’s been through some ups and downs, he’s certainly been against good defenses like Auburn has,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference. “He goes against our guys. But it’s different when it’s live. So, you’ve got to find out how he responds to that.” Although Beck has his share of detractors among some fans, his stats have been impressive. Beck is currently third in the SEC, averaging 296 passing yards per game, and sixth in passing efficiency (164.26), having completed 65 of 103 passes for 1,184 yards and six touchdowns. He’s been intercepted just once. Tight end Brock Bowers naturally believes Beck will be just fine. “That element of crowd noise shouldn’t throw us off too much,” Bowers said. “We’ll prepare the way. We’ve got to anticipate and prepare checks, things like that, when it happens.” Smart does not seem concerned, either. “I’m very confident in Carson’s ability to communicate, to understand things,” Smart said. “He’s been in our system, but the only way you get good at these things, these situational football things, is by playing football for a long time. He’s been with us for a while, but this is his first chance to do it on the road.”

Saturday's game at Auburn will be the first road test for Carson Beck. (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

Smart likes the progress that is being made

Smart was asked an interesting question on Monday. How close does he feel his Bulldogs are to being elite? Obviously, Georgia is not there yet, but Smart said his team doesn’t have to be right now. It’s all about making consistent progress. "I don't really judge it that way. I'm looking at the progress and how much we improve each week through our practices,” Smart said. “The game is such a small vision of what we see, and we put so much value in the prep, the walk-throughs, the reps, the good on good, the opportunity periods where we get younger players snaps. "I put so much into that, and I've been very pleased with the progression we've had in that. As far as the field goes, it's so small. Every test is another chance. It's like these small chapters, and we're going into Chapter 5, and we've got to see how we do." Overall, Smart feels progress is being made. Although he could not put his finger on one specific area, he feels improvement is being made across the board. “I feel like we had a really good test there against South Carolina, who was a really good football team in my opinion. We responded to that. As far as pinpointing the area, it's each day in practice. The perimeter blocking, the ability to execute calls on defense, and growing the library with what we feel comfortable with,” Smart said. “Our quarterback getting experience and playing well, they've done a good job. We did improve in the red area, but it was one game. It's like, in every game you can make a case for what you improved and what you went backwards in. It's hard to pinpoint one thing."

Quotables

"It's a win for us tight ends." — Brock Bowers on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelcie dating Taylor Swift.

"They've got four ball carriers, we've got six linebackers. No big problem for us." — Juman Dumas-Johnson on Auburn's running backs

Kickoff set for Georgia-Kentucky

The SEC announced that Georgia’s home game against Kentucky on Oct. 7 will kick off at 7 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.

This and that