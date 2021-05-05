UGASports - The Daily Recap: 'One of the hardest workers on the team'

Here is the May 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘One of the hardest workers on the team’

With Azeez Ojulari now with the New York Giants and Jermaine Burton transferring to Florida State, a big opportunity has opened up for Nolan Smith. And at practice, it appears Smith has done any and everything to seize the moment.

“If there’s one thing folks need to know about Nolan Smith, it's that he’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “Smith’s first job will be replacing Ojulari, who led the SEC in sacks last year with 8.5.He will have some help. The way Smart explains it, he hopes not only for Smith to fill that void, but for defensive end Travon Walker to do so as well.Regardless of whether it’s defensive end or the Jack linebacker position, more production is being expected from Smith, who understands this more than anyone.

“Fortunately, from what we understand, he impressed defensive coordinator Dan Lanning throughout the course of the spring.If G-Day was any indication, Smith is ready to step up his game.”

Reaction to Burns’ transfer

Dasher noted that Major Burns’ decision to transfer shouldn’t be considered a surprise in retrospect.

“From what has been gathered, this was not about a concern over playing time, as so many of these decisions are,” Dasher wrote. “No, this was all about wanting to get back closer to this family in Baton Rouge. For those who might have forgotten, Burns tragically lost his father Tony, who died at the age of 51. Combined that with the issues and changes brought about by Covid-19, the last year away from his family has been difficult.

“Don’t be shocked if Burns winds up at the school he was originally committed to: LSU.”

Finebaum: Athens the best college town in America

Paul Finebaum from the SEC Network joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss where Georgia is as a program, how the Bulldogs are preparing for upcoming changes with name, image, and likeness laws—and why Athens is the best college town in America. Finebaum also gave his take on new SEC hires and the contenders for the College Football Playoff.