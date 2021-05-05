UGASports - The Daily Recap: 'One of the hardest workers on the team'

The Daily Recap: 'One of the hardest workers on the team'
Here is the May 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘One of the hardest workers on the team’
With Azeez Ojulari now with the New York Giants and Jermaine Burton transferring to Florida State, a big opportunity has opened up for Nolan Smith. And at practice, it appears Smith has done any and everything to seize the moment.
“If there’s one thing folks need to know about Nolan Smith, it's that he’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “Smith’s first job will be replacing Ojulari, who led the SEC in sacks last year with 8.5.He will have some help. The way Smart explains it, he hopes not only for Smith to fill that void, but for defensive end Travon Walker to do so as well.Regardless of whether it’s defensive end or the Jack linebacker position, more production is being expected from Smith, who understands this more than anyone.
“Fortunately, from what we understand, he impressed defensive coordinator Dan Lanning throughout the course of the spring.If G-Day was any indication, Smith is ready to step up his game.”
Reaction to Burns’ transfer
Dasher noted that Major Burns’ decision to transfer shouldn’t be considered a surprise in retrospect.
“From what has been gathered, this was not about a concern over playing time, as so many of these decisions are,” Dasher wrote. “No, this was all about wanting to get back closer to this family in Baton Rouge. For those who might have forgotten, Burns tragically lost his father Tony, who died at the age of 51. Combined that with the issues and changes brought about by Covid-19, the last year away from his family has been difficult.
“Don’t be shocked if Burns winds up at the school he was originally committed to: LSU.”
Finebaum: Athens the best college town in America
Paul Finebaum from the SEC Network joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss where Georgia is as a program, how the Bulldogs are preparing for upcoming changes with name, image, and likeness laws—and why Athens is the best college town in America. Finebaum also gave his take on new SEC hires and the contenders for the College Football Playoff.
Sting factor
Adam Gorney and Jake Reuse reacted to Donovan Westmoreland’s (Griffin/Griffin, Ga.) decision to flip from Georgia to South Carolina. Gorney rated the sting factor of Westmoreland’s decision a 4 and Reuse deemed it a 2.
Gorney: “Losing Westmoreland is not going to break Georgia’s back and there is even a good possibility that the Bulldogs will replace him with a higher-rated edge rusher so it’s really nothing to worry about for UGA fans. But there is some significance to Westmoreland’s decision especially because he is a productive in-state prospect and he’s heading to an SEC East foe. Westmoreland is a talented kid but not even his ability alone will make the Gamecocks a real threat to Georgia in the division but talented players like him should be kept home. The Bulldogs will be fine, the recruiting class could very well end up even stronger by the time signing day rolls around but Westmoreland would have been a nice one to keep.”
Reuse: “Georgia doesn’t lose a lot of recruiting battles to South Carolina in a normal setting, but with a coaching turnover, that might be even more pronounced. Westmoreland is a talented pass rusher, but he’s undersized and was an early take in this class for the Bulldogs. As the second-lowest rated recruit amongst the group, it’s hard to score this as a huge sting, but that doesn’t mean he won’t become a great player and contributor for the Gamecocks in the long term. This situation reminds me a little of Aaron Sterling in the 2017 class who committed to Alabama but there was a sense for a while that maybe he wouldn’t end up there and he went to South Carolina, too.”
UGA in Woody’s top three
Following his performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta, offensive tackle Antavious “Tae” Woody (LaFayette/LaFayette, Ala.) said Georgia is in his top three schools. The other programs in this group are Texas A&M and Auburn.
“Me and (defensive line coach) Tray Scott stay in contact," Woody said. "He tells me what I need to know every day. He motivates me as a person. He tries to make me a better man. Everything is going well. We’ve progressed to talking every day so he can get to know me as a player and a person.”
White puts Georgia in top eight
Outside linebacker Enai White said Georgia is among his top eight teams, joining Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Texas A&M and Miami.
"I like their style of play," White said of Georgia. "They had a player that just got drafted (Ojulari) that I'm kind of built like so I liked what they did with him."
Hoops: Georgia adds JUCO transfer
Georgia added another transfer to the roster, this time from the junior college ranks. Dalen Ridgnal, who was previously with Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas, announced on Twitter that he was committing to the Bulldogs.
Ridgnal, 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, became the fifth transfer addition to the program. He joined Jailyn Ingram, Noah Baumann, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Braelen Bridges.
Six of nine players drafted were on defense
Outside the Vent
