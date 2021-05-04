UGASports - Georgia hoops adds JUCO transfer Dalen Ridgnal

Georgia basketball added another player to the roster on Tuesday afternoon with Cowley College (Arkansas City, Kansas) forward Dalen Ridgnal announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs via Twitter.

A 6-foot-6, 200 pound rising junior, Ridgnal was named a third-team JUCO All-American in his freshman campaign.

In that All-America season, he averaged 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, recording 20 double-doubles along the way.

His number improved last season, when he averaged 12.8 rebounds per game to go along with 21.1 points, and he was just awarded first All-Region honors for his efforts.

Additionally, he started all 29 games for Cowley last season and led the team to a region title and a national runner-up finish.

Ridgnal becomes the fifth transfer to enter the Georgia basketball program this offseason, joining Jailyn Ingram, Noah Baumann, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and Braelen Bridges.