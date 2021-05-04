 UGASports - Georgia hoops adds JUCO transfer Dalen Ridgnal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 12:55:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Georgia hoops adds JUCO transfer Dalen Ridgnal

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia basketball added another player to the roster on Tuesday afternoon with Cowley College (Arkansas City, Kansas) forward Dalen Ridgnal announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs via Twitter.

A 6-foot-6, 200 pound rising junior, Ridgnal was named a third-team JUCO All-American in his freshman campaign.

In that All-America season, he averaged 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, recording 20 double-doubles along the way.

His number improved last season, when he averaged 12.8 rebounds per game to go along with 21.1 points, and he was just awarded first All-Region honors for his efforts.

Additionally, he started all 29 games for Cowley last season and led the team to a region title and a national runner-up finish.

Ridgnal becomes the fifth transfer to enter the Georgia basketball program this offseason, joining Jailyn Ingram, Noah Baumann, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and Braelen Bridges.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQg8J+Zj/Cfj74gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1RqMmoyMkNKeFkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UajJqMjJDSnhZPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbGVuIChAZGFsZW4zNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWxlbjM0L3N0YXR1cy8xMzg5NjMwOTg1ODE0MzAyNzI1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Dalen Ridgnal (courtesy of Cowley College)
Dalen Ridgnal (courtesy of Cowley College) (Cowley College)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvZ2VvcmdpYS1ob29wcy1hZGRzLWp1Y28tdHJhbnNmZXItZGFsZW4tcmlk Z25hbCIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50Lmdl dEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRy dWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBj cy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBz LnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAg IGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5z Y29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0 cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZnZW9yZ2lhLWhv b3BzLWFkZHMtanVjby10cmFuc2Zlci1kYWxlbi1yaWRnbmFsJmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK