Let’s shift our focus to outside linebackers as we continue our post-spring position breakdown. While there’s certainly talent at hand, the Bulldogs are going to miss Azeez Ojulari, who proved to be one of the best in the SEC the past two years. Friday he was selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the NFL Draft. Jermaine Johnson also transferred to Florida State, but as is the case with Ojulari, their departures have created an opportunity for Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson. We’ve seen flashes from Anderson and Smith before, and both have played extensively for the Bulldogs over the past two years. Their time is now.

A lot will be on the shoulders of Nolan Smith this fall. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What we knew

If there’s one thing folks need to know about Nolan Smith, it's that he’s one of the hardest workers on the team. Smith’s first job will be replacing Ojulari, who led the SEC in sacks last year with 8.5.He will have some help. The way Smart explains it, he hopes not only for Smith to fill that void, but for defensive end Travon Walker to do so as well. Regardless of whether it’s defensive end or the Jack linebacker position, more production is being expected from Smith, who understands this more than anyone. Fortunately, from what we understand, he impressed defensive coordinator Dan Lanning throughout the course of the spring. If G-Day was any indication, Smith is ready to step up his game. Of the Savannah native’s six tackles, five were of the solo variety, including a sack for a loss of six yards. Adam Anderson also enjoyed a solid spring, and although he did not make a tackle in G-Day, he appears primed to make his senior season his best one yet.

What we learned

It was about mid-spring when we started hearing Chaz Chambliss’ name being dropped frequently. Smart himself mentioned the early enrollee during one of his post-practice Zoom sessions. With MJ Sherman (shoulder surgery) and Robert Beal (not listed on the participation chart) not playing, Chambliss appeared to receive a large number of reps in the G-Day game, actually earning the start for the Red Team defense. Smart describes Chambliss as one of those “lunch pail” performers, someone who just comes to work every day and busts his rear end to get the job done. He constantly rushed the passer, forcing the quarterbacks to take evasive measures in their drops.

What we're waiting on

The biggest question we have is how the rotation will ultimately shake out. Smith and Anderson will receive a majority of the reps, but they won’t be the only ones who see the field. Coaches still have big plans for Sherman, while Beal can expect to see his share of reps. Freshman Xavian Sorey also projects as a key contributor. Although there’s still much the freshman has to learn, one figures he’ll get some chances to get his feet wet before becoming an even more integral part of the rotation.

What they're saying

Kirby Smart on this outside linebackers as a whole: “If you study our defense really hard, there are packages where there are three outside linebackers on the field, there are two outside linebackers on the field; they'll get a lot of snaps if they're the best two players. Then there's just one sometimes. So, yes, we're always looking for more creative ways, but that room is not as deep as it was. I don't know where your barometer is, but when you think about Azeez (Ojulari) leaving, and then Jermaine [Johnson] being gone, it's quite different in that room. There aren't as many guys in there, of course—I don't know who you are counting. I don't know if you're counting a guy that is injured or a guy that is playing inside backer; I don't know who they are. But you know Adam (Anderson) is not a normal outside backer. He does a lot of different things. He's playing nickel-star for us now, and he still plays outside backer on third down sometimes. Then you've got Robert (Beal), M.J. (Sherman) is injured, and Nolan (Smith) playing there. We are growing at that position, but we're not as deep as we were.” Kirby Smart on what he is looking for from Nolan Smith: “I'm looking for everyone on the defense to improve. We have to create pass rush, we have to create havoc; in terms of sack reduction. Dan (Lanning) has made that a priority by the way he schemes the defense, and by the way he calls the defense. We had productive rushers, but a lot of that is what he called, trying to scheme to get guys one-on-one. Travon (Walker), I think he's going to have a big year for us. Not only is he replacing Malik (Herring), but in a lot of ways he's replacing Azeez. I think everyone assumes with Azeez being gone that it's now Nolan's job, but it's not like that for us. Sixty to 70 percent of the snaps Travon gets are Azeez, and then Nolan is Azeez, just one is left and one is right. Both of those guys play defensive end a lot "

