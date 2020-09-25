UGASports - The Daily Recap: One day away from season opener

Here is the Sept. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The Dashboard: Let’s get the ball rolling

Anthony Dasher offered up some notes and analysis ahead Saturday’s opener, which is only one day away. With everything he’s heard, he expects for:

1) D’Wan Mathis to be the first quarterback under center against Arkansas.

2) The buzz behind receivers Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy continues to build.

3) Behind Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean, look out for Quay Walker to be the next linebacker up in the rotation.

Opposition research: Speaking with an Arkansas insider

Dash spoke with HawgBeat.com’s Nikki Chavanelle to get a closer look at what Arkansas will look like in Saturday’s opener. Dash asked Chavanelle what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman’s biggest change with the program will be.

"Pittman is really trying to take Arkansas back to some blue-collar roots I think they’ve strayed away from the last few years,” Chavanelle said. “He’s used the word ‘strain’ a lot. and in a very challenging year schedule-wise, Pittman’s number one measure of success is how hard the players compete and fight. Too many times over the past three seasons, Arkansas fans have seen players quit on each other and their coaches when things get tough. You can already see players trusting Pittman, Barry Odom, and Kendal Briles, so I think the culture is shifting quickly."

Dean has high expectations

Entering his sophomore season, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean has set high expectations for himself. While he was mostly a rotational player in 2019, Dean was selected to the coaches All-SEC second team. The potential is there, with Dean knowing he has to do his part to live up to it.

“Last year, I knew I had to step into a leadership position this year. That’s one thing I had to step up my game in, and I’ve just been pushing myself,” Dean said. “Holding people accountable is the thing I’ve done since high school. Last year, I didn’t do it probably as much as I should, but I want [my teammates] to hold me accountable, so I have to hold them accountable.”

Smart happy for first opponent’s coach

Obviously, everyone knows what Pittman meant to Georgia’s program. Without Pittman, Georgia probably doesn’t land the bulk of the offensive linemen competing for the team right now.

Head coach Kirby Smart is certainly happy for Pittman's next step in his career.

“As far as what kind of mark he left on our program, I think that’s evidenced by the offensive lines we have had,” Smart said. “He was a really good recruiter—a relationship-driven coach. His players just love him, and they all enjoy playing for him. ... That came to fruition for me when we hired him from Arkansas, because every offensive lineman he'd coached there prior to coming back here he had a really special relationship with, and they tried to keep him there.”

Guess who’s back

John Jancek, a former assistant under former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, is now a quality control assistant under Smart.

Jancek coached linebackers from 2002-09 and added a co-defensive coordinator title in 2009. Most recently, Jancek was the defensive coordinator at Colorado State under Mike Bobo.

