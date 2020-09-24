UGASports - Stats Crunch

Georgia Football is back! This Saturday, Georgia will start its 127th season. For the first time, the Bulldogs will be doing it in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It will be the second straight season Georgia opens with a conference opponent on the road (Vanderbilt in 2019). The Bulldogs and Razorbacks square off at 4:00 pm Eastern. Here are some facts and figures, news, notes, and information you can use while you watch or listen. Don’t forget the Watch-along show with Jim Donnan and the UGASports.com gang.

Opening Game Record by Georgia's Last 5 Fulltime Head Coaches Record Most Points Scored Fewest Points Allowed Vince Dooley 18-5-2 56 (Oregon State - 1971) 0 (3 times - 1967, '69, '81) Ray Goff 5-2 48 (W Carolina - 1991) 0 (W Carolina - 1991) Jim Donnan 4-1 56 (Kent State - 1998) 3 (Kent State - 1998) Mark Richt 12-3 55 (La Lafayette - 2010) 0 (Clemson - 2003) Kirby Smart 4-0 45 (Austin Peay - 2018) 0 (Austin Peay - 2018)

This will be the first time Kirby Smart has faced the Hogs as a head coach or even as a player. This is the only school in the conference he hasn't faced as the top dawg. Here's how he has fared against the other SEC schools entering this season.

Kirby Smart - Career vs. SEC Opponents as Head Coach Record Record vs. Kentucky 4-0 vs. Auburn 4-1 vs. Missouri 4-0 vs. Mississippi State 1-0 vs. Florida 3-1 vs. Texas A&M 1-0 vs. South Carolina 3-1 vs. Ole Miss 0-1 vs. Tennessee 3-1 vs. Alabama 0-2 vs. Vanderbilt 3-1 vs. LSU 0-2 vs. Arkansas First Meeting

Arkansas started playing football in the SEC in 1992, but Georgia faced it a few times in bowl games prior. The Bulldogs and Razorbacks have played 14 times previously—in eight different locations and five different states. Of all the places, Saturday’s location works best for the Dawgs. Check out how the two have fared by location.

Georgia vs. Arkansas By Location Series Lead In Fayetteville, Arkanas Georgia leads 4-0 In Athens, Georgia Series tied 2-2 In Atlanta, Georgia Georgia leads 1-0 2002 SEC Championship In Dallas, Texas Arkansas leads 1-0 1976 Cotton Bowl In Little Rock, Arkansas Georgia leads 1-0 In Memphis, Tennessee Georgia leads 1-0 1987 Liberty Bowl In New Orleans, Louisiana Arkansas leads 1-0 1969 Sugar Bowl In Shreveport, Louisiana Georgia leads 1-0 1991 Independence Bowl

At quarterback, Georgia will introduce a new starter. D’Wan Mathis hasn’t appeared in a game for the Bulldogs, while Stetson Bennett and Nathan Priestley have very few attempts. Carson Beck is a new freshman, and there's also JT Daniels, whose 397 career attempts came as a member of the USC Trojans. Of his 397 attempts, 120 have come against ranked teams. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes in those games versus the Top 25, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. As for running backs, D’Andre Swift and his 2,885 career yards rushing are gone; also Brian Herrien’s 1,413. While the Dawgs don’t have a ton of experience returning, they do have talent. Zamir White, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh—plus a pair of promising freshmen—are all capable of moving the chains downfield. Here's a look at the first three I mentioned, with their rushing totals by quarter throughout their careers.

UGA's Top 3 Returning Running Backs by Quarter (career stats) Zamir White James Cook Kenny McIntosh 1st quarter 14 / 53 / 0 12 / 70 / 1 0 / 0 / 0 2nd quarter 23 / 111 / 1 7 / 34 / 0 2 / 7 / 0 3rd quarter 26 / 175 / 2 21 / 201 / 2 8 / 38 / 0 4th quarter 15 / 69 / 0 32 / 167 / 1 15 / 129 / 2

The running backs could be used as vital weapons catching the ball this season. But what about the wide receivers and tight ends? Dawg fans (and most of the nation) know about George Pickens, but who else will catch the ball this season? Pickens had 49 receptions in 2019—third most ever by a Bulldog freshman (A.J. Green and Terrence Edwards had more). His 727 yards receiving and eight touchdown receptions also led the team. Who else is there? Plenty of choices, including several freshmen who may play huge roles in 2020.

Georgia WR and TE Returning and Career Receiving Stats Receptions Yards Receiving TD Receptions George Pickens 49 727 8 Demetris Robertson 87 (30 with UGA) 1,170 (333) 10 (3) Tre' McKitty 50 (0) 520 (0) 2 (0) Matt Landers 10 105 1 Trey Blount 4 52 0 John FitzPatrick 1 22 0 Tommy Bush 1 1 0

Speaking of missing players, the offensive linemen took a big hit. Two of them went in the first round, and another in the fourth. This is one of many areas where Georgia has excelled in recruiting, thanks to current Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and current Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke, as well as others. Some of the newcomers are expected here as well.

Georgia Offensive Linemen Returning Games Played Starts Ben Cleveland 36 16 Trey Hill 28 18 Jamaree Salyer 26 2 Justin Shaffer 18 2 Warren Ericson 9 1 Owen Condon 4 0 Warren McClendon 4 0 Xavier Truss 3 0 Daniel Gothard 2 0 Clay Webb 2 0