UGASports - Stats Crunch

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 17:37:59 -0500') }} football

Stats Crunch

Dave McMahon
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

Georgia Football is back! This Saturday, Georgia will start its 127th season. For the first time, the Bulldogs will be doing it in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It will be the second straight season Georgia opens with a conference opponent on the road (Vanderbilt in 2019). The Bulldogs and Razorbacks square off at 4:00 pm Eastern. Here are some facts and figures, news, notes, and information you can use while you watch or listen. Don’t forget the Watch-along show with Jim Donnan and the UGASports.com gang.

Opening Game Record by Georgia's Last 5 Fulltime Head Coaches
Record Most Points Scored Fewest Points Allowed

Vince Dooley

18-5-2

56 (Oregon State - 1971)

0 (3 times - 1967, '69, '81)

Ray Goff

5-2

48 (W Carolina - 1991)

0 (W Carolina - 1991)

Jim Donnan

4-1

56 (Kent State - 1998)

3 (Kent State - 1998)

Mark Richt

12-3

55 (La Lafayette - 2010)

0 (Clemson - 2003)

Kirby Smart

4-0

45 (Austin Peay - 2018)

0 (Austin Peay - 2018)

This will be the first time Kirby Smart has faced the Hogs as a head coach or even as a player. This is the only school in the conference he hasn't faced as the top dawg. Here's how he has fared against the other SEC schools entering this season.

Kirby Smart - Career vs. SEC Opponents as Head Coach
Record Record

vs. Kentucky

4-0

vs. Auburn

4-1

vs. Missouri

4-0

vs. Mississippi State

1-0

vs. Florida

3-1

vs. Texas A&M

1-0

vs. South Carolina

3-1

vs. Ole Miss

0-1

vs. Tennessee

3-1

vs. Alabama

0-2

vs. Vanderbilt

3-1

vs. LSU

0-2

vs. Arkansas

First Meeting

Arkansas started playing football in the SEC in 1992, but Georgia faced it a few times in bowl games prior. The Bulldogs and Razorbacks have played 14 times previously—in eight different locations and five different states. Of all the places, Saturday’s location works best for the Dawgs. Check out how the two have fared by location.

Georgia vs. Arkansas By Location
Series Lead

In Fayetteville, Arkanas

Georgia leads 4-0

In Athens, Georgia

Series tied 2-2

In Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia leads 1-0

2002 SEC Championship

In Dallas, Texas

Arkansas leads 1-0

1976 Cotton Bowl

In Little Rock, Arkansas

Georgia leads 1-0

In Memphis, Tennessee

Georgia leads 1-0

1987 Liberty Bowl

In New Orleans, Louisiana

Arkansas leads 1-0

1969 Sugar Bowl

In Shreveport, Louisiana

Georgia leads 1-0

1991 Independence Bowl

At quarterback, Georgia will introduce a new starter. D’Wan Mathis hasn’t appeared in a game for the Bulldogs, while Stetson Bennett and Nathan Priestley have very few attempts. Carson Beck is a new freshman, and there's also JT Daniels, whose 397 career attempts came as a member of the USC Trojans. Of his 397 attempts, 120 have come against ranked teams. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes in those games versus the Top 25, with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

As for running backs, D’Andre Swift and his 2,885 career yards rushing are gone; also Brian Herrien’s 1,413. While the Dawgs don’t have a ton of experience returning, they do have talent. Zamir White, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh—plus a pair of promising freshmen—are all capable of moving the chains downfield. Here's a look at the first three I mentioned, with their rushing totals by quarter throughout their careers.

UGA's Top 3 Returning Running Backs by Quarter (career stats)
Zamir White James Cook Kenny McIntosh

1st quarter

14 / 53 / 0

12 / 70 / 1

0 / 0 / 0

2nd quarter

23 / 111 / 1

7 / 34 / 0

2 / 7 / 0

3rd quarter

26 / 175 / 2

21 / 201 / 2

8 / 38 / 0

4th quarter

15 / 69 / 0

32 / 167 / 1

15 / 129 / 2
*** rush attempts/yards rushing/touchdown rushes

The running backs could be used as vital weapons catching the ball this season. But what about the wide receivers and tight ends? Dawg fans (and most of the nation) know about George Pickens, but who else will catch the ball this season? Pickens had 49 receptions in 2019—third most ever by a Bulldog freshman (A.J. Green and Terrence Edwards had more). His 727 yards receiving and eight touchdown receptions also led the team. Who else is there? Plenty of choices, including several freshmen who may play huge roles in 2020.

Georgia WR and TE Returning and Career Receiving Stats
Receptions Yards Receiving TD Receptions

George Pickens

49

727

8

Demetris Robertson

87 (30 with UGA)

1,170 (333)

10 (3)

Tre' McKitty

50 (0)

520 (0)

2 (0)

Matt Landers

10

105

1

Trey Blount

4

52

0

John FitzPatrick

1

22

0

Tommy Bush

1

1

0
*** Demetris Robertson will miss the 2020 season (ACL injury)

Speaking of missing players, the offensive linemen took a big hit. Two of them went in the first round, and another in the fourth. This is one of many areas where Georgia has excelled in recruiting, thanks to current Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and current Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke, as well as others. Some of the newcomers are expected here as well.

Georgia Offensive Linemen Returning 
Games Played Starts

Ben Cleveland

36

16

Trey Hill

28

18

Jamaree Salyer

26

2

Justin Shaffer

18

2

Warren Ericson

9

1

Owen Condon

4

0

Warren McClendon

4

0

Xavier Truss

3

0

Daniel Gothard

2

0

Clay Webb

2

0
*** Players listed in media guides

The Georgia defense led the nation in allowing the fewest points per game last season, with 12.6. This was the first time it led the nation in that category since 1968, when the Bulldogs allowed 9.8 points per game. Here are a few other defensive nuggets about the 2019 season:

• They posted three shutouts in a season for the first time since 1981.

• They held an opponent to single digit points five times last season. That is the second time they have done that under Kirby Smart (2017). Previously to that the last time the Bulldogs did that was in 1992.

• The Dawgs rush defense held their opponents to 74.6 yards rushing per game, leading the nation in that category. That was a drastic improvement from the 134.0 they allowed in 2018. The 74.6 was the second fewest they allowed in a season (1981 allowing 72.5).

• The Bulldogs also allowed just two rushing touchdowns all season. That was also the fewest amount in the nation. Zero of the two were by running backs (both were quarterbacks: Auburn’s Bo Nix and Baylor’s Charlie Brewer). The last running back with a touchdown against Georgia was Alabama’s Josh Jacobs in the 2018 SEC Championship Game.

• Only one team converted 50 percent of its third down conversions in a game last season against Georgia (LSU). The Georgia offense did it four times in a game last season.

• Eight of the top ten leading tacklers last season for Georgia return for 2020.


(cover photo courtesy of Steve Colquitt and UGA Sports Communications)

