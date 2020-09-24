Opposition Research: Speaking with an Arkansas insider
It's time again for our annual Opposition Research feature where we talk with beat writers from opposing teams to ask them five questions about Georgia's upcoming game.
Today, we chat with Nikki Chavanelle of our sister site HawgBeat.com to get the latest on the Razorbacks for Saturday's game scheduled for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news