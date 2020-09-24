UGASports - Dawgs add Jancek for quality control role

Former Georgia assistant John Jancek is back with the Bulldogs after joining Kirby Smart’s staff in a quality control role, sources tell UGASports.

The 52-year-old Jancek is a veteran assistant with extensive experience, last serving as the defensive coordinator at Colorado State for Mike Bobo from 2018-2019.

Earlier, the Michigan native served five seasons as an assistant at Georgia, coaching linebackers under Mark Richt from 2002-2009 before adding co-defensive coordinator responsibilities to his title in 2009.

After leaving Georgia, Jancek was the co-defensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2010-2011, ultimately becoming the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator in 2012.

In 2013, Jancek moved to Knoxville where he was the Volunteers’ defensive coordinator from 2013-2015. Jancek coached safeties at South Florida in 2016 and followed by a stop as a consultant in 2017.

A graduate of Grand Valley State, Jancek also coached at his alma mater, Wayne State, Hillsdale and Central Michigan before coming to UGA.