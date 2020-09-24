After weeks and months of waiting, Saturday’s opener at Arkansas is barreling toward us like a runaway train.

At least that's how I feel.

Like everyone reading this column, the start of football season is always met with great anticipation, though with all that's happened in 2020, there was certainly a time where I was not sure if this day would ever arrive.

But here we are. Thank the Lord. For those wondering, yes, yours truly will be in Fayetteville.

With postgame interviews relegated to Zoom, we (and everybody else) could honestly cover the game just as well from the comfort of our living rooms. Financially, it may not be the smartest thing to do. There are many in our business not willing to spend the cash to cover their respective programs.

But here's the deal.

Again, this is not meant to sound like a self-serving pat on the back, but you guys pay us to be your eyes and ears, and for that reason alone, the boss (Radi) gave the go-ahead.

I could not agree more.

So be sure to swing by the Vent come Saturday around 2 p.m. There's going to be a lot of breaking pre-game news you'll want to know before the two teams kick off at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

****

Now, let us talk about the game.

I'm just going to drop some different thoughts here. Call it a combination of what I'm hearing and what I expect to happen: