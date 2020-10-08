UGASports - The Daily Recap: OL execution improved over first two weeks

Here is the Oct. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Lines of scrimmage

After getting a chance to compare Week 2’s performance against Auburn to Week 1’s against Arkansas, head coach Kirby Smart said Georgia did a much better job winning the line of scrimmage battle on offense.

He’ll certainly hope the trend continues this Saturday against Tennessee.

“It was more about the execution,” Smart said. “We did a good job of getting some movement from the inside players, getting some push. I thought the backs did a good job hitting the holes, and we did a good job throwing the ball, which helps the run game. Those things all combine to help out. It wasn’t the re-invention of the wheel; we just did a better job of executing what we were supposed to do when we were supposed to do it.”

Of course, Tennessee offers its own major challenge. Smart believes Tennessee’s defensive front -- as well as its offensive line, too -- has changed tremendously since head coach Jeremy Pruitt took the program over.

“The line of scrimmage is probably where it sticks out most. Their offensive line is big, physical, they’ve got experience, and are good players—they recruited well there,” Smart said. “Their defensive line, that’s where you can get beat before the game starts in the SEC if you don’t have enough guys across the line of scrimmage. And I think they do. They do a good job on both sides of the ball in terms of line of scrimmage play.”

‘Baller’ Bennett proving everyone wrong

Anthony Dasher wrote that quarterback Stetson Bennett has done his part to prove his doubters wrong through the early going of the 2020 season. Bennett was on no one’s radar as a starting quarterback for the upcoming year, especially after the Bulldogs brought in graduate transfers Jamie Newman and JT Daniels. Of course, Newman opted out and Daniels’ is still dealing with a sore knee.

And even with the additions not panning out by the opener, D’Wan Mathis was the original starter for the Arkansas game but was unable to move the offense.

Enter Bennett, who came off the bench and sparked Georgia to a 37-10 win. He then followed that game up with an impressive 27-6 victory over Auburn.

Now the job is Bennett’s, which has surprised just about everyone outside of the Georgia football program.

As Dasher wrote:

“After all, this is a program that signed three five-star quarterbacks (besides Daniels) over the past five years. Obviously, we know what happened there. Jacob Eason and Justin Fields left for what they felt were greener pastures elsewhere, while Jake Fromm, despite his success in three years as a starter, seemingly has just as many detractors as fans.”

No wonder multiple players have called Bennett a “baller.”

UGASports Live

Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young and Jim Donnan broke down the previous week’s game against Auburn and preview Georgia’s upcoming contest against Tennessee. Donnan offered some great insight on the team heading into this next big test.