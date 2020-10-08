UGASports - The Daily Recap: OL execution improved over first two weeks

The Daily Recap: OL execution improved over first two weeks
Lines of scrimmage
After getting a chance to compare Week 2’s performance against Auburn to Week 1’s against Arkansas, head coach Kirby Smart said Georgia did a much better job winning the line of scrimmage battle on offense.
He’ll certainly hope the trend continues this Saturday against Tennessee.
“It was more about the execution,” Smart said. “We did a good job of getting some movement from the inside players, getting some push. I thought the backs did a good job hitting the holes, and we did a good job throwing the ball, which helps the run game. Those things all combine to help out. It wasn’t the re-invention of the wheel; we just did a better job of executing what we were supposed to do when we were supposed to do it.”
Of course, Tennessee offers its own major challenge. Smart believes Tennessee’s defensive front -- as well as its offensive line, too -- has changed tremendously since head coach Jeremy Pruitt took the program over.
“The line of scrimmage is probably where it sticks out most. Their offensive line is big, physical, they’ve got experience, and are good players—they recruited well there,” Smart said. “Their defensive line, that’s where you can get beat before the game starts in the SEC if you don’t have enough guys across the line of scrimmage. And I think they do. They do a good job on both sides of the ball in terms of line of scrimmage play.”
‘Baller’ Bennett proving everyone wrong
Anthony Dasher wrote that quarterback Stetson Bennett has done his part to prove his doubters wrong through the early going of the 2020 season. Bennett was on no one’s radar as a starting quarterback for the upcoming year, especially after the Bulldogs brought in graduate transfers Jamie Newman and JT Daniels. Of course, Newman opted out and Daniels’ is still dealing with a sore knee.
And even with the additions not panning out by the opener, D’Wan Mathis was the original starter for the Arkansas game but was unable to move the offense.
Enter Bennett, who came off the bench and sparked Georgia to a 37-10 win. He then followed that game up with an impressive 27-6 victory over Auburn.
Now the job is Bennett’s, which has surprised just about everyone outside of the Georgia football program.
As Dasher wrote:
“After all, this is a program that signed three five-star quarterbacks (besides Daniels) over the past five years. Obviously, we know what happened there. Jacob Eason and Justin Fields left for what they felt were greener pastures elsewhere, while Jake Fromm, despite his success in three years as a starter, seemingly has just as many detractors as fans.”
No wonder multiple players have called Bennett a “baller.”
Georgia makes Bryant-James’ top four
Class of 2022 running back Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) has placed Georgia in his top four schools as he narrows his recruitment down. Joining Georgia are Florida State, Tennessee and Alabama.
"These are the schools I know I can see myself at, and that I have the best relationships with. They're also the ones I keep in touch with the most," Bryant-James said. "Obviously, anything can change with some other schools coming into the picture, but I have a pretty good feeling about these four."
When it comes to Georgia, Bryant-James said running backs coach Dell McGee has been instrumental thus far. In addition to McGee’s personality, Bryant-James likes what the UGA assistant has told him about how he would be used on offense.
"He says he likes that I’m dynamic as far as running the ball and catching the ball, and that’s what Georgia's all about," he said. "I feel like I can see plays develop way before they develop, and I use that to my advantage, of course."
Game-time decision
Smart said running back James Cook’s status against Tennessee will be a “decision we have to make before the game.” Cook injured his shoulder against Auburn and has been in a black non-contact jersey at practice.
They’re popular
