I will be the first to admit that Stetson Bennett was not the top name on my list of key players when Georgia players first reported to campus back in early June.

It was nothing personal.

But Jamie Newman was, at that time, on the squad; there was the addition of former five-star JT Daniels, and word that D’Wan Mathis was suddenly starting to impress in camp. Like many on our message board, I just sloughed off Bennett as an afterthought.

That was a mistake.