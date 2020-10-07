Dawgs make top four for 2022 four-star RB Jordan Bryant-James
Though he's just in the midst of his junior campaign, Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) running back Jordan Bryant-James is wasting little time when it comes to his recruitment.
Bryant-James recently decided to cut down his ten-plus offers to a group of four moving forward, and the Georgia Bulldogs find themselves in the mix alongside the likes of Florida State, Tennessee, and Alabama.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news