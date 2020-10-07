Georgia head coach Kirby Smart suggested, following his team’s win over Auburn, that running back James Cook could have returned to the game. But he sounded a bit more unsure as to the junior’s status for Saturday’s game against Tennessee, during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. Cook, who rushed four times for 41 yards, left for the locker room after suffering what appeared to be an arm injury against the Tigers. During his post-game press conference, Smart said he “thought” Cook could have returned, had the Bulldogs needed him. “James has been in a black (non-contact) shirt. We’re trying the best we can to get him ready,” Smart said. “It will be a decision we have to make before the game.” If Cook is unable to go, that's going to mean more reps for sophomore Kenny McIntosh, along with freshman Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. …Smart said freshman wide receiver Arian Smith (meniscus) continues to improve, although there's no official date for his return. “He's working, training; he’s been rehabbing, running some on the Alter-G (treadmill). He’s still a little bit away, but that injury is not an easy one to come back from. So I don’t know when he'll be back initially. But he's a lot closer than what he was originally,” Smart said. “He's able to go out to practice and run straight line stuff now.”

Smart tiring of Daniels questions

One gets the sense that Smart is starting to grow weary of questions regarding quarterback JT Daniels, who, despite being cleared to play, saw no action in Saturday’s victory over Auburn. During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart was asked if there was a part of him that wants to see Daniels take some reps in a live game. “I get to see him every day. I’ve seen him since he got here. He does a good job in practice; he’s practiced the whole time, and it’s really no different than anybody else, because we haven’t gone live,” Smart said. “I feel good about Carson (Beck), D’Wan (Mathis) and JT—all the way through.” According to sources, Daniels continues to get the majority of his reps with the Bulldog scout team, with Stetson Bennett continuing to receive the majority of reps with the first team.

Vols' lines of scrimmage standing out

Smart was asked by a Knoxville reporter about the biggest difference he saw in Jeremy Pruitt’s 2020 Tennessee squad, compared to his previous two campaigns. According to the Bulldog head coach, the answer is simple. “The line of scrimmage is probably where it sticks out most. Their offensive line is big, physical, they’ve got experience, and are good players—they recruited well there,” Smart said. “Their defensive line, that’s where you can get beat before the game starts in the SEC if you don’t have enough guys across the line of scrimmage. And I think they do. They do a good job on both sides of the ball in terms of line of scrimmage play.” Tennessee returns four of its five offensive line starters from last year.

Speaking of the offensive line:

Much has been made—and rightfully so—of Georgia’s improvement on the offensive line following a so-so showing in the opener at Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled up over 400 yards of offense, as Georgia’s front wall seemed to play more consistently. That unit won the line of scrimmage battle against the Tigers. So, what did Smart think? “It was more about the execution. We did a good job of getting some movement from the inside players, getting some push. I thought the backs did a good job hitting the holes, and we did a good job throwing the ball, which helps the run game,” Smart said. “Those things all combine to help out. It wasn’t the re-invention of the wheel; we just did a better job of executing what we were supposed to do when we were supposed to do it.”

