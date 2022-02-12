The Daily Recap: Off to a fast start
Hitting the ground running
Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has wasted no time contacting recruits. Already, he has been in contact with edge rusher Rico Walker (Hickory/Hickory, N.C.) and defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.).
Uzo-Diribe has also been busy extending offers to four other pass rushing prospects.
Focus on Walker
Anthony Dasher’s series on Georgia’s early enrollees continued by focusing on linebacker Jalon Walker (Salisbury/Salisbury, N.C.). What is impressive about Walker is how athletic and versatile he is at the position.
“This is particularly true with Walker, who appears to be an inside linebacker, but has the length to ultimately move outside if coaches desire,” Dasher wrote. “His athleticism is impressive. Along with football, Walker excelled on the basketball court and was also a star in track and field. On the gridiron, Walker’s showed excellent explosion from the two-point stance in pass-rushing situations. He also closed well. Walker has the ability to line up over a receiver in certain situations, another example of the versatility he brings to the field.”
Donnan reacts to Seymour’s induction
Former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan reacted to his former player Richard Seymour being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Baseball: Roster decisions ahead
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin has some tough decisions to make when he cuts his roster down to 40 players. As it stands, 46 players are on his roster, which is much higher than expected since the NCAA granted an extra year to athletes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Soon, six players will be forced to take redshirt years and not practice regularly with the other players in the program.
“We can redshirt those players and still be active; they just can’t be physically with the team. We can still work with them, but they can’t be with the team,” Stricklin said. “It’s just got to be early before practice, so that’s the challenge that we need to make sure we do a good job with, because they’re good kids and good players, guys that can help our program in the future. And we need to make sure we develop them.”
Hoops: Oquendo continues to impress
Although it’s been a disappointing season, Kario Oquendo has been a bright spot for the Bulldogs. Averaging 16.7 points per game, Oquendo has grown into one of the more exciting players on the roster.
“I feel like I’ve been getting a better understanding of the offense,” Oquendo said. “But I’m also getting more comfortable. I think around the half-season mark is when I got really comfortable in my role as far as what I came here to do. I’m just trying to put us in the best position to win.”
Richard Seymour's HOF message
