Roster decisions ahead

Used to be college baseball teams would not find it as difficult as the pros when it came to roster limits and having to be down to a certain number of players by Opening Day.

That’s no longer the case.

Even after the NCAA approved rosters being expanded to 40 for 2022 due to impacts of Covid-19, Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin enters the season needing to make some decisions as far as this year’s squad is concerned.

Due to players taking advantage of the NCAA’s Covid waiver and others returning after not going high enough in the major league draft, Georgia’s squad currently sits at 46.

“That’s something I never wanted to have was too big of a roster,” Stricklin said. “It’s really easy in college baseball to do it, because there are so many good players around.”

The 40-man roster is actually up from 35, which was the case before Covid-19.

“We really felt like two or three years ago, that looking ahead we were going to be 36, 37, 38 guys on this roster, with some competition getting down to 35,” Stricklin said. “Then Covid hits, the roster gets expanded to 40, but now we’ve got all these guys back who really aren’t supposed to be here.”

Don’t get Stricklin wrong. He’s thrilled knowing that if not for Covid, pitchers like Jonathan Cannon, Dylan Ross, and freshman Coleman Willis may already be playing pro ball. Having extra bodies has also increased the competition level for this year’s team, which was picked to finish third in the SEC East behind Vanderbilt and Florida.

“It’s certainly added to the competition,” Stricklin said. “We’ve had great competition, it’s given us depth at every position, but we’re going to have to make some tough decisions here next week.”