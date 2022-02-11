Chidera Uzo-Diribe is wasting no time getting to work as Georgia's new outside linebackers coach.

UGASports reported the hire on Feb.3. The Bulldogs confirmed a few days later Uzo-Diribe would be heading to Athens from TCU.

In the days since his hire, Uzo-Diribe has been busy contacting prospects and extending offers. Here's a look at the work he's done on the trail so far.