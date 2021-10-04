The Daily Recap: Nothing fancy with UGA's offensive game-plan

Here is the Oct. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

When the game-plan works

Entering Saturday’s game against Arkansas, Georgia’s offense looked the part of a unit looking to spread the around to its receivers in the passing game. When preparing for the Razorbacks, however, the Bulldogs figured there would be a great chance to successfully run the ball time and again.

Arkansas plays a 3-3-5 defense and will often opt for six defensive backs as well. The goal with this scheme is to keep big plays from occurring over the top of the defense.

Georgia, conversely, took what was given and ran the ball 57 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Head coach Kirby Smart made certain to mention that there wasn’t anything major that changed when it came to the team's run game. Georgia just executed the weekly game-plan to near perfection.

“It’s called scheme. It’s not 'reinvigorated run game.' It’s taking what they give us,” Smart said. “We felt it was important to play the game patiently, but aggressive. I would have definitely thought there would be 53 runs, 57 runs, whatever there was, because that was the game plan we needed to approach it with,” Smart said. “You know what? It might be different next week. The best teams I’ve ever been around can take on the personality of what they need to take on. I’m really proud of the offensive line; proud of the offensive coaching staff who did a helluva job game-planning against what is a very good defense."

Recruits react

Following Georgia’s big win over Arkansas, UGASports.com caught up with nine priority prospects to ask what they thought of the game. As you can imagine, there were a lot of positive things said about the Bulldogs’ performance.

Postgame Overreaction Show