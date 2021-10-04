The Daily Recap: Nothing fancy with UGA's offensive game-plan
When the game-plan works
Entering Saturday’s game against Arkansas, Georgia’s offense looked the part of a unit looking to spread the around to its receivers in the passing game. When preparing for the Razorbacks, however, the Bulldogs figured there would be a great chance to successfully run the ball time and again.
Arkansas plays a 3-3-5 defense and will often opt for six defensive backs as well. The goal with this scheme is to keep big plays from occurring over the top of the defense.
Georgia, conversely, took what was given and ran the ball 57 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns.
Head coach Kirby Smart made certain to mention that there wasn’t anything major that changed when it came to the team's run game. Georgia just executed the weekly game-plan to near perfection.
“It’s called scheme. It’s not 'reinvigorated run game.' It’s taking what they give us,” Smart said. “We felt it was important to play the game patiently, but aggressive. I would have definitely thought there would be 53 runs, 57 runs, whatever there was, because that was the game plan we needed to approach it with,” Smart said. “You know what? It might be different next week. The best teams I’ve ever been around can take on the personality of what they need to take on. I’m really proud of the offensive line; proud of the offensive coaching staff who did a helluva job game-planning against what is a very good defense."
Recruits react
Following Georgia’s big win over Arkansas, UGASports.com caught up with nine priority prospects to ask what they thought of the game. As you can imagine, there were a lot of positive things said about the Bulldogs’ performance.
Postgame Overreaction Show
Dominating defense
In his postgame column, Anthony Dasher couldn’t say enough good things about how Georgia’s defense has performed this season.
“Georgia’s defense consists of soul takers; relentless heat-seeking men of mayhem intent on knocking the gizzards out of opposing ball carriers and keeping opponents off the scoreboard to boot,” Dasher wrote. “These guys are so fun to watch.Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 4.6 points per game. Opponents now have scored just 23 points (only 16 on the defense) against the Bulldogs this year.
“Here’s another stat: To find the last time Georgia has given up so few points five games into the season, you have to go back to 1937.”
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled a number of key stats following Georgia’s win over Arkansas. For instance, Saturday’s shutout was the second of the season and the seventh under Smart. This also marked the first time Georgia posted a shutout against a top-10 team since 1976, when Georgia blanked Alabama 21-0.
‘Super’ senior recognition
Among Brent Rollins’ postgame thoughts and observations was how defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt performed against the Razorbacks.
“For all the talk coming into the game about the experience and number of 'super' seniors on the Arkansas sideline, let's not forget about Georgia's 'super' senior who just played in his 39th career game,” Rollins wrote. “Wyatt has always been able to pressure the quarterback, but today he was on a different level, getting KJ Jefferson down for a sack early in the game and being a constant disruptor. He's also never finished with a PFF game grade above 90.0. He will be really close, if not over, that mark this week.”
