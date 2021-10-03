Top recruits react to Georgia's big win
UGASports has been busy gathering the reactions of recruits to the Georgia shutout victory over Arkansas. Not only did Georgia impress on the field and prove themselves a bona fide National Championship contender, but UGA caught the eye of many priority targets.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news