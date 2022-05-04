The Daily Recap: NFL teams that doubled up on UGA players
Stats crunch
In the first part of his NFL draft stats crunch series, Dave McMahon noted that it’s not often that a team takes two players from Georgia in the same draft. However, three teams did this last weekend.
The Green Bay Packers took Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the Philadelphia eagles took Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, and the Atlanta Falcons took Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick.
Prior to the 2022 draft, this had only happened seven times since 2005. Of note, the Cincinnati Bengals did it twice (2005, 2011).
McMahon had many other excellent stats following Georgia’s historic draft weekend.
Haynes talks top four
Four-star running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) discussed his top four programs of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and USC with Ryan Wright. On Georgia, Haynes talked up his familiarity with the team.
“I have been to Georgia many times. Coach Dell McGee and the relationship I have built with him and the whole staff, and the love they have shown. One of the unique things he has done with me and my family is send a Bible verse every morning. I really like that. They have been on my top schools list for a while now.”
UGASports Live
Feeling out the staff
On his recent visit, defensive end Adepoju Adebawore (North Kansas City/North Kansas City, Mo.) said he learned a lot about how Georgia’s coaching staff views academics, player development and how it relates to players.
Adebawore liked what he saw and heard as Georgia is sitting firmly in his top five.
"I’ve got to know how they go about things," Adebawore said. "Let’s say there’s a conflict, a disagreement that’s going on between me and a coach, me and a player. How do they go about that? Maybe they get on the phone with my parents for a solution. How they treat everybody, how they treat walk-ons compared to scholarships. Do they get the same treatment or is it different? Stuff like that."
Catching up with Alfonso
Patrick Garbin spoke with former Georgia two-sport athlete Joey Alfonso, who played both football and baseball for the Bulldogs. Alfonso was a second baseman for the Diamond Dogs and a scout teamer for the football team.
A fun fact about Alfonso is that at only 139 pounds, he was the lightest player to ever make former head coach Vince Dooley’s roster. Not only that but Alfonso was named the scout team player of the week every week in the 1988 season, which allowed him to dress for each game.
“My thought was if I could put on the Georgia football uniform just one time and run out on the field ‘Between the Hedges,’ how cool would that be? So, I worked hard, worked hard every day,” Alfonso said. “And, you know, I got to be kind of a ‘fly on the wall’ for Vince Dooley’s final season and the hoopla which surrounded it. Media coverage was pretty heavy anyway because it’s Georgia. But, when Coach Dooley announced that 1988 would be his final season, the coverage was beefed up. So, it was a real unique, crazy season. I have a lot of great memories and stories from that year—what would be my only football season at Georgia.”
Hoops: Anselem ready to turn Georgia around
Frank Anselem, who recently announced his transfer to Georgia, said he’s ready to change the perception about the basketball program. The former Syracuse big man is confident his class, along with new head coach Mike White, will reverse the Bulldogs’ recent fortune in the win department.
“I think right now, people consider Georgia a football powerhouse, but my biggest takeaway is fans of UGA sports would also like to see other sports teams become powerhouses in the SEC,” Anselem said. “I will do everything in my power to turning the program around.”
