 UGASports - Stats Crunch - NFL Draft edition (Part One)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-02 23:45:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Stats Crunch - NFL Draft edition (Part One)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

We have a special two-part edition of Stats Crunch to cover the record-setting 15 Georgia players taken in the NFL Draft

Georgia tied the record for most No. 1 picks overall in NFL Draft history. Yet who were those players involved? What about those other schools? Some pretty impressive names are mentioned below.

Schools That Had 5 Players Drafted First Overall of a NFL Draft
Georgia Notre Dame Oklahoma Southern California

Frank Sinkwich - 1943

Angelo Bertelli - 1944

Lee Roy Selmon - 1976

Ron Yary - 1968

Charley Trippi - 1945

Frank Dancewicz - 1946

Billy Sims - 1980

O.J. Simpson - 1969

Harry Babcock - 1953

Leon Hart - 1950

Sam Bradford - 2010

Ricky Bell - 1977

Matthew Stafford - 2009

Paul Hornung - 1957

Baker Mayfield - 2018

Keyshawn Johnson - 1996

Travon Walker - 2022

Walt Patulski - 1972

Kyle Murray - 2019

Carson Palmer - 2003

Georgia has been on a roll lately when it comes to first round draft picks. Thirteen players have been drafted in the first round since Kirby Smart was named head coach. Now, not all 13 players were recruited by Smart; some were Mark Richt’s players. Same can be said with other draft picks and coaches. So instead, here is a list of Georgia first round draft picks by each decade with the first pick overall in parenthesis.

First Round Draft Picks by Decade From the Georgia Bulldogs
Overall First Round (1st pick overalls) Overall First Round (1st pick overalls)

1940's

4 (2)

1990's

7

1950's

1 (1)

2000's

10 (1)

1960's

1

2010's

9

1970's

1

2020's

8 (1)

1980's

2

When the Jaguars selected Travon Walker, it marked the second straight draft in which they have taken a Bulldog. Prior to that, it was 20 years ago when they last picked a Dawg. One common theme of all five Bulldog selections made by the Jaguars is that all came from the defensive side of the ball. Two of the five were selected in the first round.

Georgia Bulldogs Selected by the Jaguars (All-Time)
Position Round (Overall Pick)

1998

Brandon Tolbert

Linebacker

7th (214)

1999

Emarlos Leroy

Defensive Tackle

6th (182)

2001

Marcus Stroud

Defensive Tackle

1st (13)

2021

Tyson Campbell

Defensive Back

2nd (33)

2022

Travon Walker

Linebacker ***

1st (1)
*** Played Defensive Line at Georgia

In case you are curious, Travon was the third “Walker” from the Bulldogs to be selected in the NFL Draft. Later that same evening, Quay became the fourth.

Georgia Players named "Walker" to be drafted in NFL Draft
Team Year Round 

Herschel Walker

Cowboys

1985

5th

D'Andre Walker

Titans

2019

5th

Travon Walker

Jaguars

2022

1st

Quay Walker

Packers

2022

1st

Quay Walker was the first of two Bulldogs that were selected by Packers that day. In fact, three NFL teams selected two Dawgs each. How rare is it for a team to draft two Bulldogs in one draft? Here are the times it has happened since 2005.

2 Georgia Players Selected by Same Team in NFL Draft (Since 2005)
Team Player One Player Two

2005

Bengals

David Pollack (1)

Odell Thurman (2)

2011

Bengals

A.J. Green (1)

Clint Boling (4)

2015

Chiefs

Chris Conley (3)

Ramik Wilson (4)

2018

Bears

Roquan Smith (1)

Javon Wims (7)

2018

Patriots

Isaiah Wynn (1)

Sony Michel (1)

2020

Giants

Andrew Thomas (1)

Tae Crowder (7)

2021

Chargers

Tre' McKitty (3)

Mark Webb (7)

2022

Eagles

Jordan Davis (1)

Nakobe Dean (3)

2022

Falcons

Justin Shaffer (6)

John FitzPatrick (6)

2022

Packers

Quay Walker (1)

Devonte Wyatt (1)
*** Round Selected in Parenthesis

Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt became the second pair of Bulldogs drafted by the same team, and also in the first round (Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel by the Patriots in 2018). This marked three straight picks by the Packers from the first round from the University of Georgia. Last season, Eric Stokes was taken in the first round, 29th overall. Green Bay never took a Georgia player in the first round prior to last year. However, in 1947, the Packers took former Bulldog Ray Sellers in the 29th round. Drafts were different back then.

Nakobe Dean slipped down to the third round before the Eagles selected him in the draft. He's not the only Butkus Award winner who was not drafted until the third round or later. Check out these great linebackers.

Butkus Award Winners to be Drafted 3rd Round or Later in NFL Draft
Won Award Draft Selection

Rocky Calmus

2001

2002 by Titans (3rd rd - 77th overall)

Nakobe Dean

2021

2022 by Eagles (3rd rd - 83rd overall)

Matt Russell

1996

1997 by Lions (4th rd - 130th overall)

Dana Howard

1994

1995 by Cowboys (5th rd - 168th overall)

Erick Anderson

1991

1992 by Chiefs (7th rd - 186th overall)

Paul McGowan

1987

1988 by Vikings (9th rd - 237th overall)
*** Brian Bosworth won the first two Butkus Awards, but was selected in Supplemental Draft

Dean will start out his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, as will Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award winner Jordan Davis (Chuck Bednarik was also an Eagle in his pro days). Davis isn’t the only monster-sized Bulldog to be drafted by the Eagles. These are three of the most recent four draft picks of Georgia players drafted by the Eagles (the only average-size player in this stretch was Brandon Boykin).

Recent Draft Picks of Georgia Bulldogs by the Philadelphia Eagles
Year Height Weight

Max Jean-Gilles

2006

6'4"

340 pounds

Jeff Owens

2010

6'3"

300 pounds

Jordan Davis

2022

6'6"

340 pounds

Between Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt, Georgia had three defensive linemen selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Prior to that, the previous Georgia defensive lineman that was drafted in the first round was Johnathan Sullivan by the Saints in 2003.

While most people thought it was Nakobe Dean that led the Dawgs in tackles last season, it was actually Lewis Cine with 73. Since 1976, Cine is one of five different Bulldogs to have led the Dawgs in tackles in at least one season and was also drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Georgia Tackle Leaders to be Picked in First Round of NFL Draft
Seasons as Leading Tackler NFL Team that was drafted by Pick Overall

Richard Seymour

1999

Patriots (2001)

6th

Thomas Davis

2003 and 2004

Panthers (2005)

14th

Alec Ogletree

2012

Rams (2013)

30th

Roquan Smith

2016 and 2017

Bears (2018)

8th

Lewis Cine

2021

Vikings (2022)

32nd

Channing Tindall was taken by the Dolphins in the third round. The Dolphins have selected ten Bulldogs in their history, but Tindall was the second highest in terms of rounds. The number one spot belonged to Outland Trophy winner and two-time Super Bowl champion Bill Stanfill.

Bulldogs Drafted by the Dolphins In NFL Draft (by Round Number)
Player (Round/Overall Pick) Player (Round/Overall Pick)

1968

Bill Stanfill (1st/11th)

2010

Reshad Jones (5th/163rd)

2022

Channing Tindall (3rd/102nd)

1970

Jake Scott (7th/159th)

2020

Solomon Kindley (4th/111th)

2000

Jeff Harris (7th/232nd)

2002

Randy McMichael (4th/114th)

1996

Brice Hunter (7th/251st)

2014

Arthur Lynch (5th/155th)

1975

Vernon Smith (16th/413rd)

Speaking of Super Bowls, when Derion Kendrick was taken in the sixth round by the Rams, it marked the seventh time that the defending Super Bowl Champion drafted a Georgia Bulldog in the following draft and the first time since 2004.

Defending Super Bowl Champions Selecting Bulldogs in NFL Draft
Team Player Round

1985

49ers

Donald Chumley

12th round

1989

49ers

Keith Henderson

3rd round

1996

Cowboys

Randall Godfrey

2nd round

1997

Packers

Jermaine Smith

4th round

1999

Broncos

Olandis Gary

4th round

2004

Patriots

Ben Watson

1st round

2022

Rams

Derion Kendrick

6th round

Stay tuned to UGASports to read part two of Stats Crunch dealing more with the players on the offensive side of the ball and special teams.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}