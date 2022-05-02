Stats Crunch - NFL Draft edition (Part One)

We have a special two-part edition of Stats Crunch to cover the record-setting 15 Georgia players taken in the NFL Draft Georgia tied the record for most No. 1 picks overall in NFL Draft history. Yet who were those players involved? What about those other schools? Some pretty impressive names are mentioned below.

Schools That Had 5 Players Drafted First Overall of a NFL Draft Georgia Notre Dame Oklahoma Southern California Frank Sinkwich - 1943 Angelo Bertelli - 1944 Lee Roy Selmon - 1976 Ron Yary - 1968 Charley Trippi - 1945 Frank Dancewicz - 1946 Billy Sims - 1980 O.J. Simpson - 1969 Harry Babcock - 1953 Leon Hart - 1950 Sam Bradford - 2010 Ricky Bell - 1977 Matthew Stafford - 2009 Paul Hornung - 1957 Baker Mayfield - 2018 Keyshawn Johnson - 1996 Travon Walker - 2022 Walt Patulski - 1972 Kyle Murray - 2019 Carson Palmer - 2003

Georgia has been on a roll lately when it comes to first round draft picks. Thirteen players have been drafted in the first round since Kirby Smart was named head coach. Now, not all 13 players were recruited by Smart; some were Mark Richt’s players. Same can be said with other draft picks and coaches. So instead, here is a list of Georgia first round draft picks by each decade with the first pick overall in parenthesis.

First Round Draft Picks by Decade From the Georgia Bulldogs Overall First Round (1st pick overalls) Overall First Round (1st pick overalls) 1940's 4 (2) 1990's 7 1950's 1 (1) 2000's 10 (1) 1960's 1 2010's 9 1970's 1 2020's 8 (1) 1980's 2

When the Jaguars selected Travon Walker, it marked the second straight draft in which they have taken a Bulldog. Prior to that, it was 20 years ago when they last picked a Dawg. One common theme of all five Bulldog selections made by the Jaguars is that all came from the defensive side of the ball. Two of the five were selected in the first round.

Georgia Bulldogs Selected by the Jaguars (All-Time) Position Round (Overall Pick) 1998 Brandon Tolbert Linebacker 7th (214) 1999 Emarlos Leroy Defensive Tackle 6th (182) 2001 Marcus Stroud Defensive Tackle 1st (13) 2021 Tyson Campbell Defensive Back 2nd (33) 2022 Travon Walker Linebacker *** 1st (1)

In case you are curious, Travon was the third “Walker” from the Bulldogs to be selected in the NFL Draft. Later that same evening, Quay became the fourth.

Georgia Players named "Walker" to be drafted in NFL Draft Team Year Round Herschel Walker Cowboys 1985 5th D'Andre Walker Titans 2019 5th Travon Walker Jaguars 2022 1st Quay Walker Packers 2022 1st

Quay Walker was the first of two Bulldogs that were selected by Packers that day. In fact, three NFL teams selected two Dawgs each. How rare is it for a team to draft two Bulldogs in one draft? Here are the times it has happened since 2005.

2 Georgia Players Selected by Same Team in NFL Draft (Since 2005) Team Player One Player Two 2005 Bengals David Pollack (1) Odell Thurman (2) 2011 Bengals A.J. Green (1) Clint Boling (4) 2015 Chiefs Chris Conley (3) Ramik Wilson (4) 2018 Bears Roquan Smith (1) Javon Wims (7) 2018 Patriots Isaiah Wynn (1) Sony Michel (1) 2020 Giants Andrew Thomas (1) Tae Crowder (7) 2021 Chargers Tre' McKitty (3) Mark Webb (7) 2022 Eagles Jordan Davis (1) Nakobe Dean (3) 2022 Falcons Justin Shaffer (6) John FitzPatrick (6) 2022 Packers Quay Walker (1) Devonte Wyatt (1)

Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt became the second pair of Bulldogs drafted by the same team, and also in the first round (Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel by the Patriots in 2018). This marked three straight picks by the Packers from the first round from the University of Georgia. Last season, Eric Stokes was taken in the first round, 29th overall. Green Bay never took a Georgia player in the first round prior to last year. However, in 1947, the Packers took former Bulldog Ray Sellers in the 29th round. Drafts were different back then. Nakobe Dean slipped down to the third round before the Eagles selected him in the draft. He's not the only Butkus Award winner who was not drafted until the third round or later. Check out these great linebackers.

Butkus Award Winners to be Drafted 3rd Round or Later in NFL Draft Won Award Draft Selection Rocky Calmus 2001 2002 by Titans (3rd rd - 77th overall) Nakobe Dean 2021 2022 by Eagles (3rd rd - 83rd overall) Matt Russell 1996 1997 by Lions (4th rd - 130th overall) Dana Howard 1994 1995 by Cowboys (5th rd - 168th overall) Erick Anderson 1991 1992 by Chiefs (7th rd - 186th overall) Paul McGowan 1987 1988 by Vikings (9th rd - 237th overall)

Dean will start out his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, as will Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award winner Jordan Davis (Chuck Bednarik was also an Eagle in his pro days). Davis isn’t the only monster-sized Bulldog to be drafted by the Eagles. These are three of the most recent four draft picks of Georgia players drafted by the Eagles (the only average-size player in this stretch was Brandon Boykin).

Recent Draft Picks of Georgia Bulldogs by the Philadelphia Eagles Year Height Weight Max Jean-Gilles 2006 6'4" 340 pounds Jeff Owens 2010 6'3" 300 pounds Jordan Davis 2022 6'6" 340 pounds

Between Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt, Georgia had three defensive linemen selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Prior to that, the previous Georgia defensive lineman that was drafted in the first round was Johnathan Sullivan by the Saints in 2003.

While most people thought it was Nakobe Dean that led the Dawgs in tackles last season, it was actually Lewis Cine with 73. Since 1976, Cine is one of five different Bulldogs to have led the Dawgs in tackles in at least one season and was also drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Georgia Tackle Leaders to be Picked in First Round of NFL Draft Seasons as Leading Tackler NFL Team that was drafted by Pick Overall Richard Seymour 1999 Patriots (2001) 6th Thomas Davis 2003 and 2004 Panthers (2005) 14th Alec Ogletree 2012 Rams (2013) 30th Roquan Smith 2016 and 2017 Bears (2018) 8th Lewis Cine 2021 Vikings (2022) 32nd

Channing Tindall was taken by the Dolphins in the third round. The Dolphins have selected ten Bulldogs in their history, but Tindall was the second highest in terms of rounds. The number one spot belonged to Outland Trophy winner and two-time Super Bowl champion Bill Stanfill.

Bulldogs Drafted by the Dolphins In NFL Draft (by Round Number) Player (Round/Overall Pick) Player (Round/Overall Pick) 1968 Bill Stanfill (1st/11th) 2010 Reshad Jones (5th/163rd) 2022 Channing Tindall (3rd/102nd) 1970 Jake Scott (7th/159th) 2020 Solomon Kindley (4th/111th) 2000 Jeff Harris (7th/232nd) 2002 Randy McMichael (4th/114th) 1996 Brice Hunter (7th/251st) 2014 Arthur Lynch (5th/155th) 1975 Vernon Smith (16th/413rd)

Speaking of Super Bowls, when Derion Kendrick was taken in the sixth round by the Rams, it marked the seventh time that the defending Super Bowl Champion drafted a Georgia Bulldog in the following draft and the first time since 2004.

Defending Super Bowl Champions Selecting Bulldogs in NFL Draft Team Player Round 1985 49ers Donald Chumley 12th round 1989 49ers Keith Henderson 3rd round 1996 Cowboys Randall Godfrey 2nd round 1997 Packers Jermaine Smith 4th round 1999 Broncos Olandis Gary 4th round 2004 Patriots Ben Watson 1st round 2022 Rams Derion Kendrick 6th round