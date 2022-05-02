Stats Crunch - NFL Draft edition (Part One)
We have a special two-part edition of Stats Crunch to cover the record-setting 15 Georgia players taken in the NFL Draft
Georgia tied the record for most No. 1 picks overall in NFL Draft history. Yet who were those players involved? What about those other schools? Some pretty impressive names are mentioned below.
|Georgia
|Notre Dame
|Oklahoma
|Southern California
|
Frank Sinkwich - 1943
|
Angelo Bertelli - 1944
|
Lee Roy Selmon - 1976
|
Ron Yary - 1968
|
Charley Trippi - 1945
|
Frank Dancewicz - 1946
|
Billy Sims - 1980
|
O.J. Simpson - 1969
|
Harry Babcock - 1953
|
Leon Hart - 1950
|
Sam Bradford - 2010
|
Ricky Bell - 1977
|
Matthew Stafford - 2009
|
Paul Hornung - 1957
|
Baker Mayfield - 2018
|
Keyshawn Johnson - 1996
|
Travon Walker - 2022
|
Walt Patulski - 1972
|
Kyle Murray - 2019
|
Carson Palmer - 2003
Georgia has been on a roll lately when it comes to first round draft picks. Thirteen players have been drafted in the first round since Kirby Smart was named head coach. Now, not all 13 players were recruited by Smart; some were Mark Richt’s players. Same can be said with other draft picks and coaches. So instead, here is a list of Georgia first round draft picks by each decade with the first pick overall in parenthesis.
|Overall First Round (1st pick overalls)
|Overall First Round (1st pick overalls)
|
1940's
|
4 (2)
|
1990's
|
7
|
1950's
|
1 (1)
|
2000's
|
10 (1)
|
1960's
|
1
|
2010's
|
9
|
1970's
|
1
|
2020's
|
8 (1)
|
1980's
|
2
When the Jaguars selected Travon Walker, it marked the second straight draft in which they have taken a Bulldog. Prior to that, it was 20 years ago when they last picked a Dawg. One common theme of all five Bulldog selections made by the Jaguars is that all came from the defensive side of the ball. Two of the five were selected in the first round.
|Position
|Round (Overall Pick)
|
1998
|
Brandon Tolbert
|
Linebacker
|
7th (214)
|
1999
|
Emarlos Leroy
|
Defensive Tackle
|
6th (182)
|
2001
|
Marcus Stroud
|
Defensive Tackle
|
1st (13)
|
2021
|
Tyson Campbell
|
Defensive Back
|
2nd (33)
|
2022
|
Travon Walker
|
Linebacker ***
|
1st (1)
In case you are curious, Travon was the third “Walker” from the Bulldogs to be selected in the NFL Draft. Later that same evening, Quay became the fourth.
|Team
|Year
|Round
|
Herschel Walker
|
Cowboys
|
1985
|
5th
|
D'Andre Walker
|
Titans
|
2019
|
5th
|
Travon Walker
|
Jaguars
|
2022
|
1st
|
Quay Walker
|
Packers
|
2022
|
1st
Quay Walker was the first of two Bulldogs that were selected by Packers that day. In fact, three NFL teams selected two Dawgs each. How rare is it for a team to draft two Bulldogs in one draft? Here are the times it has happened since 2005.
|Team
|Player One
|Player Two
|
2005
|
Bengals
|
David Pollack (1)
|
Odell Thurman (2)
|
2011
|
Bengals
|
A.J. Green (1)
|
Clint Boling (4)
|
2015
|
Chiefs
|
Chris Conley (3)
|
Ramik Wilson (4)
|
2018
|
Bears
|
Roquan Smith (1)
|
Javon Wims (7)
|
2018
|
Patriots
|
Isaiah Wynn (1)
|
Sony Michel (1)
|
2020
|
Giants
|
Andrew Thomas (1)
|
Tae Crowder (7)
|
2021
|
Chargers
|
Tre' McKitty (3)
|
Mark Webb (7)
|
2022
|
Eagles
|
Jordan Davis (1)
|
Nakobe Dean (3)
|
2022
|
Falcons
|
Justin Shaffer (6)
|
John FitzPatrick (6)
|
2022
|
Packers
|
Quay Walker (1)
|
Devonte Wyatt (1)
Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt became the second pair of Bulldogs drafted by the same team, and also in the first round (Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel by the Patriots in 2018). This marked three straight picks by the Packers from the first round from the University of Georgia. Last season, Eric Stokes was taken in the first round, 29th overall. Green Bay never took a Georgia player in the first round prior to last year. However, in 1947, the Packers took former Bulldog Ray Sellers in the 29th round. Drafts were different back then.
Nakobe Dean slipped down to the third round before the Eagles selected him in the draft. He's not the only Butkus Award winner who was not drafted until the third round or later. Check out these great linebackers.
|Won Award
|Draft Selection
|
Rocky Calmus
|
2001
|
2002 by Titans (3rd rd - 77th overall)
|
Nakobe Dean
|
2021
|
2022 by Eagles (3rd rd - 83rd overall)
|
Matt Russell
|
1996
|
1997 by Lions (4th rd - 130th overall)
|
Dana Howard
|
1994
|
1995 by Cowboys (5th rd - 168th overall)
|
Erick Anderson
|
1991
|
1992 by Chiefs (7th rd - 186th overall)
|
Paul McGowan
|
1987
|
1988 by Vikings (9th rd - 237th overall)
Dean will start out his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, as will Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award winner Jordan Davis (Chuck Bednarik was also an Eagle in his pro days). Davis isn’t the only monster-sized Bulldog to be drafted by the Eagles. These are three of the most recent four draft picks of Georgia players drafted by the Eagles (the only average-size player in this stretch was Brandon Boykin).
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Max Jean-Gilles
|
2006
|
6'4"
|
340 pounds
|
Jeff Owens
|
2010
|
6'3"
|
300 pounds
|
Jordan Davis
|
2022
|
6'6"
|
340 pounds
Between Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt, Georgia had three defensive linemen selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Prior to that, the previous Georgia defensive lineman that was drafted in the first round was Johnathan Sullivan by the Saints in 2003.
While most people thought it was Nakobe Dean that led the Dawgs in tackles last season, it was actually Lewis Cine with 73. Since 1976, Cine is one of five different Bulldogs to have led the Dawgs in tackles in at least one season and was also drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.
|Seasons as Leading Tackler
|NFL Team that was drafted by
|Pick Overall
|
Richard Seymour
|
1999
|
Patriots (2001)
|
6th
|
Thomas Davis
|
2003 and 2004
|
Panthers (2005)
|
14th
|
Alec Ogletree
|
2012
|
Rams (2013)
|
30th
|
Roquan Smith
|
2016 and 2017
|
Bears (2018)
|
8th
|
Lewis Cine
|
2021
|
Vikings (2022)
|
32nd
Channing Tindall was taken by the Dolphins in the third round. The Dolphins have selected ten Bulldogs in their history, but Tindall was the second highest in terms of rounds. The number one spot belonged to Outland Trophy winner and two-time Super Bowl champion Bill Stanfill.
|Player (Round/Overall Pick)
|Player (Round/Overall Pick)
|
1968
|
Bill Stanfill (1st/11th)
|
2010
|
Reshad Jones (5th/163rd)
|
2022
|
Channing Tindall (3rd/102nd)
|
1970
|
Jake Scott (7th/159th)
|
2020
|
Solomon Kindley (4th/111th)
|
2000
|
Jeff Harris (7th/232nd)
|
2002
|
Randy McMichael (4th/114th)
|
1996
|
Brice Hunter (7th/251st)
|
2014
|
Arthur Lynch (5th/155th)
|
1975
|
Vernon Smith (16th/413rd)
Speaking of Super Bowls, when Derion Kendrick was taken in the sixth round by the Rams, it marked the seventh time that the defending Super Bowl Champion drafted a Georgia Bulldog in the following draft and the first time since 2004.
|Team
|Player
|Round
|
1985
|
49ers
|
Donald Chumley
|
12th round
|
1989
|
49ers
|
Keith Henderson
|
3rd round
|
1996
|
Cowboys
|
Randall Godfrey
|
2nd round
|
1997
|
Packers
|
Jermaine Smith
|
4th round
|
1999
|
Broncos
|
Olandis Gary
|
4th round
|
2004
|
Patriots
|
Ben Watson
|
1st round
|
2022
|
Rams
|
Derion Kendrick
|
6th round
Stay tuned to UGASports to read part two of Stats Crunch dealing more with the players on the offensive side of the ball and special teams.