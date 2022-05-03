Chidera Uzo-Diribe knows exactly what he wants.

He wants players who fit his mold of what an outside linebacker should be. Adepoju Adebawore is the exact kind of prospect Georgia's outside linebackers coach is looking for to join him in Athens.

Adebawore visited Georgia for G-Day. That trip has the Bulldogs in Adebawore's top five and in line for an official visit this summer.