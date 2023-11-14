Here is the Nov. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Williams peaking at the right time

Having dealt with a number of injuries this year, sophomore defensive end Mykel Williams hasn’t had the season he may have hoped for.

That said, Williams has been playing well lately, with a three-tackle performance against Mississippi.

Head coach Kirby Smart has certainly noticed Williams’ elevated play of late.

“I actually think he’s just now starting to play his best football. The last two to three weeks, he’s been able to shoulder a little more burden of the snaps, moving quick, playing with speed,” Smart said. “He’s a really good leader. He understands our defense. He really studies offenses really hard to know their tendencies. He’s been a great addition for us and played even better this year than last.”

Smart noted that Williams’ injuries played a role in his season to date.

“He didn’t get to show the improvement he would like to in the spring because he didn’t get to go through all the spring. He came into camp coming off a summer injury,” Smart said. “He didn’t get to practice as much in fall camp and spring. I was really pleased when he came back, how much he asserted himself into getting in shape, conditioning shape.”

Why UGA’s offensive line rolled Ole Miss

Against Ole Miss on Saturday, the Georgia offensive line had its best game of the season. A lot of that had to do with having a healthy group and two running backs who wanted to make a statement against a top-10 opponent.

"I think a lot of the credit goes to Kendall (Milton) and Daijun (Edwards), but a lot of that credit goes to the offensive line too," Smart said. "We felt like we had the ability to keep fresh. We had three tackles rolling, we had three guards rolling."

Amarius Mims, back from an ankle injury, rotated with Earnest Greene and Xavier Truss. Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris rotated with another at left guard.

"Guys can play 20 really hard plays and then the next guy, 20 really hard plays," Fairchild said. "You just keep rotating. I think it’s just a really good advantage, keeping guys fresh."

Film don’t lie