It's getting down to crunch time for Marcellus Barnes, Jr.

The 2024 defensive back from Chattanooga has been committed to Virginia Tech since June. But now Georgia is pushing hard to flip Barnes from the Hokies.

Barnes made his second gameday visit of the fall to Athens for Georgia's win over Ole Miss on Nov. 11. That visit could prove to be pivotal as his recruitment nears its end.

"Yesterday really made a big impact on everything, my trip down there. It really changed a lot," Barnes said.