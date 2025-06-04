Nate Taylor's return big news for Bulldogs

Shortly after receiving a commitment from Seattle University outfielder Kenny Ishikawa, Georgia’s baseball team received another commitment of sorts Wednesday afternoon.

Freshman pitcher Nate Taylor told UGASports he will be a Bulldog next spring, ending speculation that he might jump in the portal.

“I’m pumped for another year as a Georgia Bulldog,” said Taylor, who sparkled in limited action for Georgia this spring.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, the former Buford High standout was dominant in nine outings for Georgia.

Over 8.1 innings, Taylor, whose fastball topped at 98 miles per hour, allowed just one earned run on three hits with two walks and 17 strikeouts.

He’s projected to contend for a role in Georgia’s starting rotation next year.

Taylor’s decision comes on the heels of two other true freshmen – shortstop Erik Parker and pitcher Asher Sabom – placing their names in the transfer portal.

Outfielder/infielder Bryce Clavon is expected to decide his future in the coming days.

NOTE: Late Wednesday, third baseman Cade Brown confirmed to UGASports that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.