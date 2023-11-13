Kirby Smart did not offer any specifics on the injury to cornerback Julian Humphrey, but indicated he could be out for an unspecified period of time.

“I don't know how long it's going to be. He's got a dinged-up injury, it's an upper-body injury that hopefully we're able to get him back from, but don't know how long it's going to be," Smart said. "There's a chance, you never know, but he's dinged up. I'm hoping we get back as soon as possible.”

Humphrey appeared to be favoring his left shoulder when he came off the field in Saturday's 52-17 win over Ole Miss.

Sources tell UGASports that Humphrey is dealing with a clavicle injury, although Smart did not confirm.

With Humphrey out, Everette, Nylan Green, and freshman A.J. Harris are expected to figure into the rotation opposite junior veteran Kamari Lassiter.

Otherwise, the Bulldogs appear relatively healthy as they look ahead to Saturday’s game at Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Tight end Brock Bowers came back from his high ankle sprain and looked like his old self.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey left Saturday’s game but told reporters he simply rolled an ankle. He told UGASports after the game that he’ll be fine.

Defensive tackle Zion Loque briefly came out of the contest after being involved in the tackle that knocked out Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Fellow defensive lineman Warren Brinson is expected to be alright after he left the game with a calf strain.

In regard to Jamon Dumas-Johnson (forearm), Smart did not offer any specifics, other than saying "again, it's week to week. We're trying to get him back."