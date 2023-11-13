For the first time in a long time, Georgia's offensive line played with a full deck on Saturday night against Ole Miss.

Amarius Mims played for the first time since the South Carolina game after undergoing tightrope ankle surgery. His return gave the Bulldogs seven linemen who could roll in and out against the Rebels.

That depth helped pave the way for the best offensive performance of the season with a 52-17 win.

"I think a lot of the credit goes to Kendall (Milton) and Daijun (Edwards), but a lot of that credit goes to the offensive line too," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. "We felt like we had the ability to keep fresh. We had three tackles rolling, we had three guards rolling."

Mims didn't start on Saturday night. He rotated with Earnest Greene and Xavier Truss at the tackle spots. Truss got reps at both left and right tackle. At left guard, Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris shared the snaps.

The rotation at those three positions—left and right tackle and left guard—helped keep the unit fresh and able to run and pass for over 600 yards.

"Guys can play 20 really hard plays and then the next guy, 20 really hard plays," Fairchild said. "You just keep rotating. I think it’s just a really good advantage, keeping guys fresh."

The seeds of the rotation were planted last season.

Mims rotated in as the third tackle in 2022 behind Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones. Fairchild played in five games in mop-up duty. Morris played in seven contests.

Smart said getting reserves in late during blowouts helps bring the entire team along. That's now paying off with the guys up front.

Fairchild said he's gotten more comfortable with each game rep. He's gone from Tate Ratledge reminding him to get out of his three-point stance on third down to now being aware of everything that's going on around him. After not watching much film in high school, Fairchild has been held accountable by Ratledge and the other veterans who ensure the group gets their study time in.

Despite neither playing every snap, Fairchild and Morris know they can count on each other to hold down the left guard spot.

"He does such a good job of just striking people," Fairchild said. "It’s so much fun to watch Micah play and Micah pull. When we’re running a counter and Micah’s pulling, everybody knows it’s about to be a collision. Just watching him play and develop him into the player he’s coming into, just for me, he’s like my brother. We just lean on each other. If I’m not playing good, I know Micah’s going to play good."

Depth will continue to be a major factor for the Bulldogs as the season nears its end. If the old adage strength in numbers holds true, then Georgia is in good shape as the postseason approaches.

"I think we do a really good job of just playing for each other," Fairchild said. "Being able to do that with guys like splitting time, I think that speaks a lot about our line as a unit. We’re really connected. I think that speaks a lot about how that shows."