Mike White on his recruitment of legacy Jacob Wilkins

The first time Mike White called Bulldog basketball legend Dominique Wilkins to talk about recruiting his son Jacob, he admits the fan boy in him took over.

“I was starstruck obviously, as a kid, just idolizing him and Michael (Jordan) and those guys, right?” White said. “In fact, I tell a story, I wore 22 growing up as a little kid because my two favorite players, I couldn't, 23 or 21, I just couldn't quite decide. So, I picked the one in the middle.

“I told Dominique that, but his conversations with Jacob on the visit and spending time with them, personally, are always fascinating, just to hear the stories of the legend that he is.”

At 6-foot-9, Wilkins is one of three incoming freshmen for the Bulldogs. Rivals ranks the former Grayson High standout as the 35th-best player in the country.

"I just feel at home," Jacob said, announcing his decision on YouTube. "I trust everyone there. I come in there with a last name, but I know I'll make my own name going there, not just being the son of Dominique Wilkins but Jacob Wilkins."

White said he doesn’t expect Wilkins to do anything less.

“Jacob’s running his own race, he's a different player, again, really talented, he's got a lot of work ahead of him,” White said. “He knows that. He's excited to embrace it and get ready to work here.”

At 175 pounds, Wilkins will need to add some muscle to his 6-9 frame. Nevertheless, White believes he’ll be ready to make an impact.

“He's not an overly big boned guy, but he'll gain strength for sure,” White said. “He's competitive, he's really long, and his quick twitch ability, his sprinting, his running, his ability to change ends … they're all pretty elite for a kid at his age.”