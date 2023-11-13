Georgia Football News and Notes for Monday
Mykel Williams feeling more like his old self
There’s some good news for Georgia’s defense. Defensive end Mykel Williams is feeling the best he has all year.
That certainly hasn’t been the case.
Various injuries have kept Williams from having quite the year he wanted, but Monday, the Columbus native told reporters those days are past.
“I kind of feel like I’m adjusting well now,” Williams said. “I’m getting back to the flow of things and can’t wait to see what the future is like.”
In nine games, including seven starts, Williams only has 12 tackles, but has come on during the past two weeks.
Head coach Kirby Smart agrees.
“I actually think he’s just now starting to play his best football. The last two to three weeks, he’s been able to shoulder a little more burden of the snaps, moving quick, playing with speed,” Smart said. “He’s a really good leader. He understands our defense. He really studies offenses really hard to know their tendencies. He’s been a great addition for us and played even better this year than last.”
Smart cited the early injuries for getting Williams off to a slow start.
“He didn’t get to show the improvement he would like to in the spring because he didn’t get to go through all the spring. He came into camp coming off a summer injury,” Smart said. “He didn’t get to practice as much in fall camp and spring. I was really pleased when he came back, how much he asserted himself into getting in shape, conditioning shape.”
Brock Bowers update
Smart said tight end Brock Bowers came out of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss feeling fine despite playing a lot of snaps.
“No, he didn't play every snap of every game anyway. So, I don't know, you'll have to look to see his snaps in the other games,” Smart said. “I don't know, I'm sure he had more snaps in other games, but he's in good shape, he's conditioned.”
Bowers caught three passes for 34 yards including an eight-yard touchdown from Carson Beck.
"I don't know if he's 100 percent, but he's healthy and safe enough to play, and we're going to allow him to play as long as he wants to," Smart said. "He wanted to go out there and compete and play, and I don't think it's a matter of how many steps he can take. I think he'll be fine.”
Smart responds to the presence of Dolly Parton
Earlier Monday, Country Music icon Dolly Parton announced on Twitter that she would be attending Saturday's game at Neyland Stadium.
You can catch the clip below.
During Monday's press conference, Smart was asked if he knew who Parton was and if he had a response.
"I do know who Dolly Parton is," Smart said. "I've got parents who watch the Grand Ole Opry. Was not aware she was going to attend the game."
Georgia-Georgia Tech to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
The Saturday, Nov. 25, football game between Georgia and Georgia Tech in Atlanta will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised by ABC according to an announcement Monday by the Southeastern Conference office.
It will be Georgia’s first appearance on ABC this season. The Bulldogs’ all-time record on ABC is 50-27-2.
C.J. Allen honored by SEC
Georgia true freshman inside linebacker C.J. Allen was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week following his performance versus No. 9 Ole Miss, according to a league announcement Monday.
Allen is the first Bulldog defensive player to earn the honor since Malaki Starks garnered the award after the win over No. 1 Tennessee last year.
Smart said he was not surprised that Allen played so well.
“Exactly like I expected C.J. Allen to do. He's already played this year; he played well in the Missouri game,” Smart said. “He's smart, intelligent, instinctive, athletic, a great kid. He did what he was supposed to do, and he can play better and he'll get even better this week.”
The Barnesville native led the Bulldogs in tackles with nine stops, including a sack, during his first start filling in for the injured Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He was part of a unit that held the Rebels to just three points in the second half.
…In other awards news, tight end Brock Bowers and junior quarterback Carson Beck have been named Maxwell Award semifinalists, while sophomore safety Malaki Starks was included as a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist
This and that
• Smart was asked if he had any fears about his team looking ahead now that an SEC title bout with Alabama has been assured.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge we accept. The passion you have for the job is to reinvent yourself every week and not succumb to the stuff that’s out there,” Smart said. “It’s something we take a lot of pride in, and our players believe in what we tell them, and that’s the No. 1 thing. You’ve got to have the trust of your players, or our messaging doesn’t work.”
Considering the success Georgia has had under Smart, there’s little for players to question.
“The messaging is, we’re trying to find the best version of ourselves and every week we’re trying to find the best version of ourselves,” Smart said. “That doesn’t change based on who we play.”
• Senior nose Nazir Stackhouse was challenged. Apparently, Smart and Georgia’s defensive coaches felt he was not quite on the same level as he was a season ago.
Message received.
“He’s worked really hard. We challenged him early in the season. We didn’t know if he was playing as well as he was the year before when he was hungrier; it was his first time starting,” Smart said. “But he’s answered the bell here lately. He’s really focused on his conditioning level. He’s come in and run extra. He knows the weeks we’ve got, next week and the weeks ahead, the tempo is a factor. I love the fact he’s embraced getting in the best shape of his life so he can play his best football before the end of the year.”
Stackhouse leads all Georgia’s interior defensive linemen with 14 tackles, two sacks, and his big interception two weeks ago against Missouri.
• Freshman Raylen Wilson saw extensive time last week at inside back.
So, what did Smart think?
“I thought Ralen played well. He had, I don’t know what the snaps were, some plays that he wishes he could do over, but he also had some really good keys,” Smart said. “He’s a physical kid, is a great blitzer, and is going to be a really good football player the more he plays.”
With Jamon Dumas-Johnson out, Wilson can expect more reps on Saturday against the Vols.
“I think that game at least gives them some confidence, and although Ole Miss doesn’t go the same pace as Tennessee, it gives them a window to what this is like—but now it’s going to be twice as fast,” Smart said. “They’re (Tennessee) really good at running. Ole Miss has really good backs, and Tennessee’s got really good backs, so there’s some carry over there in terms of alignment assignment, but not necessarily the pass.”
• Transfer running back Len’Neth Whitehead has yet to play, but Smart said he’s been pleased with the work put in by the former Tennessee player.
"He's doing great. He's been scout team player of the week a couple of times in terms of scout special teams units he plays on,” Smart said. “He's very intelligent. He gives us a great look and a great picture in terms of effort. Really proud in terms of what he's been able to do."