Mykel Williams feeling more like his old self

There’s some good news for Georgia’s defense. Defensive end Mykel Williams is feeling the best he has all year. That certainly hasn’t been the case. Various injuries have kept Williams from having quite the year he wanted, but Monday, the Columbus native told reporters those days are past. “I kind of feel like I’m adjusting well now,” Williams said. “I’m getting back to the flow of things and can’t wait to see what the future is like.” In nine games, including seven starts, Williams only has 12 tackles, but has come on during the past two weeks. Head coach Kirby Smart agrees. “I actually think he’s just now starting to play his best football. The last two to three weeks, he’s been able to shoulder a little more burden of the snaps, moving quick, playing with speed,” Smart said. “He’s a really good leader. He understands our defense. He really studies offenses really hard to know their tendencies. He’s been a great addition for us and played even better this year than last.” Smart cited the early injuries for getting Williams off to a slow start. “He didn’t get to show the improvement he would like to in the spring because he didn’t get to go through all the spring. He came into camp coming off a summer injury,” Smart said. “He didn’t get to practice as much in fall camp and spring. I was really pleased when he came back, how much he asserted himself into getting in shape, conditioning shape.”

Mykel Williams says he's feeling the best that he has all year. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Brock Bowers update

Smart said tight end Brock Bowers came out of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss feeling fine despite playing a lot of snaps. “No, he didn't play every snap of every game anyway. So, I don't know, you'll have to look to see his snaps in the other games,” Smart said. “I don't know, I'm sure he had more snaps in other games, but he's in good shape, he's conditioned.” Bowers caught three passes for 34 yards including an eight-yard touchdown from Carson Beck. "I don't know if he's 100 percent, but he's healthy and safe enough to play, and we're going to allow him to play as long as he wants to," Smart said. "He wanted to go out there and compete and play, and I don't think it's a matter of how many steps he can take. I think he'll be fine.”

Smart responds to the presence of Dolly Parton

Earlier Monday, Country Music icon Dolly Parton announced on Twitter that she would be attending Saturday's game at Neyland Stadium. You can catch the clip below.

During Monday's press conference, Smart was asked if he knew who Parton was and if he had a response. "I do know who Dolly Parton is," Smart said. "I've got parents who watch the Grand Ole Opry. Was not aware she was going to attend the game."

Georgia-Georgia Tech to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

The Saturday, Nov. 25, football game between Georgia and Georgia Tech in Atlanta will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised by ABC according to an announcement Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. It will be Georgia’s first appearance on ABC this season. The Bulldogs’ all-time record on ABC is 50-27-2.

C.J. Allen honored by SEC

Georgia true freshman inside linebacker C.J. Allen was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week following his performance versus No. 9 Ole Miss, according to a league announcement Monday. Allen is the first Bulldog defensive player to earn the honor since Malaki Starks garnered the award after the win over No. 1 Tennessee last year. Smart said he was not surprised that Allen played so well. “Exactly like I expected C.J. Allen to do. He's already played this year; he played well in the Missouri game,” Smart said. “He's smart, intelligent, instinctive, athletic, a great kid. He did what he was supposed to do, and he can play better and he'll get even better this week.” The Barnesville native led the Bulldogs in tackles with nine stops, including a sack, during his first start filling in for the injured Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He was part of a unit that held the Rebels to just three points in the second half. …In other awards news, tight end Brock Bowers and junior quarterback Carson Beck have been named Maxwell Award semifinalists, while sophomore safety Malaki Starks was included as a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist

