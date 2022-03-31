The Daily Recap: 'My time is going to come eventually'
Poole benefits by sticking around at UGA
William Poole found it tough to earn playing time in Georgia’s secondary in the early going of his time at Georgia. Therefore, he did consider transferring to find a college where he would be able to play more and showcase his abilities.
Georgia’s coaching staff stayed on him hard to convince him to stay. It paid off in a major way, with a brilliant performance against Alabama in Georgia’s national title victory.
"Coaches always stayed on me, they always made sure in practice that I was always doing my best and keeping my best effort," Poole said. "They always told me my time is going to come eventually."
Poole earned a start initially in the SEC Championship against Alabama, with that game not going his way. The coaching staff stuck with him, with Poole playing well in the Orange Bowl against Michigan.
Then came the rematch against Alabama for the title crown. Poole came through with a big game, helping UGA record its first national championship in 41 years. Poole is now drawing on the confidence he earned for the upcoming season.
"Going off from last year, I just have supreme confidence because I feel like my teammates, they have my back," Poole said. "I never doubted them having my back, but after last year, it kind of felt like an extra boost. It was something that I needed in order to get myself ready for this year."
Willock, Truss are in the mix at guard
Offensive lineman Devin Willock is making a push for a starting spot on the offensive line. UGASports confirmed that Willock has turned matters into an interesting competition with right guard Warren Ericson.
Willock spoke to reporters recently and said his technique has improved tremendously since arriving to Georgia as a member of the class of 2020.
"That’s where I fundamentally wasn’t necessarily big," Willock said. "I understand the scheme and things, but then had to get better with technique. That’s what I’ve been trying to do."
Willock has seen reps at both right and left guard.
Also vying for a starting spot at one of the two guard spots is Xavier Truss. Truss came to Georgia as a tackle before moving to the interior last season. Truss noted the differences he had to get used to when moving from tackle to guard.
“I think definitely,” Truss said. “At first it was hard getting used to playing lower and playing a different position, but now being there for so long, I’m kind of getting used to it.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's spring practice and how the roster is getting shaped in real-time. The guys answered questions from UGASports members.
Why Bowers worked so well on offense
Brent Rollins broke down tight end Brock Bowers’ game tape to show just how effective he was in Georgia’s offense.
“‘Legit.’ ‘Elite speed.’ That's what I was told about Brock Bowers by those inside Butts-Mehre this time last offseason when the true freshman was establishing himself during spring practice,” Rollins wrote. “Fast forward to this spring, and the now sophomore is sitting out rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder. After a record-breaking freshman campaign, Bowers need not worry about his place on the depth chart.”
Hot board
Jed May put together the most recent UGASports hot board, noting which priority prospects Georgia is in great position with. Among the recruits May wrote about is none other than quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans).
Kirkpatrick: UGA visit was ‘indescribable’
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (Gadsden City/Gadsden City, Ala.) spoke with May about his recent visit to Georgia, which he called “indescribable.” Kirkpatrick, the son of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., is also being recruited heavily by Alabama and Auburn.
UGA head coach Kirby Smart was Kirkpatrick’s father’s defensive coordinator at Alabama.
