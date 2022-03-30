Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. on UGA visit: 'Indescribable'
SEC football is in Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.'s blood.
His father, Dre Sr., played for Alabama from 2009-2011. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Kirkpatrick Sr. in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, kickstarting a 10-year NFL career.
Now it's Kirkpatrick Jr.'s turn to be pursued by the likes of Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn. The Bulldogs hosted him on March 29.
"It was indescribable," Kirkpatrick said. "They rolled out the red carpet for us."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news