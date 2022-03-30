SEC football is in Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.'s blood.

His father, Dre Sr., played for Alabama from 2009-2011. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Kirkpatrick Sr. in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, kickstarting a 10-year NFL career.

Now it's Kirkpatrick Jr.'s turn to be pursued by the likes of Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn. The Bulldogs hosted him on March 29.

"It was indescribable," Kirkpatrick said. "They rolled out the red carpet for us."