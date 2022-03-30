Devin Willock moves up the depth chart

Devin Willock faced the same struggle as many college offensive linemen.

He dominated high school football in New Jersey just by being bigger than everyone else. Once he arrived in Athens as part of the Class of 2020, he realized he had to focus on the details if he wanted to see the field.

Willock's technical improvements now have him battling for a spot on Georgia's offensive line this spring. He told reporters Tuesday that technique is the area he's pushed himself the hardest over the past year.

"That’s where I fundamentally wasn’t necessarily big," Willock said. "I understand the scheme and things, but then had to get better with technique. That’s what I’ve been trying to do."

During his freshman season, Willock spent much of his time on the scout team. He said competing against the talented first-team defense day in and day out helped him improve.

This spring, Willock is competing at both guard spots. He, Warren Ericson, Xavier Truss, Micah Morris, Tate Ratledge, and others are battling to fill those positions.

To even be in the position to battle for a starting job, Willock has come a long way. He admitted that improving his technique had been "a lot easier said than done."

This spring, he's emphasized two areas.

The first is using his hands in pass protection. Second, in the run game, the 6-foot-7, 335-pound Willock is focused on keeping his pad level down to get underneath defenders.

"Pad level being a big thing," Willock said. "Big guy, it’s easy for me to stand straight up high. You can see me from anywhere in the crowd. But playing low, playing my hands, and really grinding and buying in."

Those areas of emphasis have Willock in the thick of Georgia's guard competition this spring. If he ends up cracking the starting five, his technique will be a big reason why.



