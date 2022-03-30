Brock Bowers: Why it worked

"Legit." "Elite speed." That's what I was told about Brock Bowers by those inside Butts-Mehre this time last offseason when the true freshman was establishing himself during spring practice. Fast forward to this spring, and the now sophomore is sitting out rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder. After a record-breaking freshman campaign, Bowers need not worry about his place on the depth chart. Let's look back at Bowers' fantastic 2021 and all the different ways he was used.

Inline - 319 snaps

Bowers starts out wide before motioning inside.

Bowers showed off his elite speed against Tech.

An “inline” tight end is not always on the line of scrimmage in a three-point stance. As you can see in the first two clips, Bowers is off the line of scrimmage, but used in a differently on each play. The long touchdown against UAB started with him out wide before he motioned into the formation as the lone tight end on the field. In the second clip against Tech, Georgia lines up in their primary, 12 personnel package (1 RB, 2 TEs) with Darnell Washington as the additional tight end in a three-point stance on the line of scrimmage.

Two themes existed with Bowers in the ‘inline’ role. First, there was normally a “clearing” route (Jermaine Burton’s post against UAB and Darnell Washington’s crosser against Tech) to give ample space for Bowers to work. The second is quite obvious. Bowers is unbelievably dynamic with the ball in his hands. His average depth of target (i.e. how far down the field, on average, he was thrown the ball) was only 7.9 yards for these routes. Thus, the objective was clear — get him the ball quickly and let him go to work. Numbers: 93.8 receiving grade, 24 receptions on 31 targets, 488 yards, seven touchdowns

Bowers with the jet sweep rushing TD vs. Vandy.

We so often hear the “get your playmakers the ball in space” phrase, but rarely does that lead to the tight end jet sweep in the playbook. Yes, it was Vanderbilt, but this play gave defenses something to think about the rest of the way when Bowers went in motion.

Slot - 242 snaps

Bowers with a great route from the slot.

Bowers ability and versatility was on display from the first game.

This is where Monken used Bowers to attack the intermediate area of the field, as his average depth of target from the slot was 11.0 yards. Of his 21 receptions, 17 resulted in a first down (15) or touchdown (2). Only four of his 28 targets were deep (20+ yard) targets. Numbers: 69.7 receiving grade, 21 receptions on 28 targets, 273 yards, two touchdowns

Wide - 91 snaps

Bowers with the jump ball touchdown catch against Tech.

Bowers catching the now screen against Missouri.

There’s a definitive theme when the Bulldogs lined Bowers up as a true wide receiver and threw it to him — get it in his hands quickly. His average depth of target when lined up out wide was only 6.5 yards and 79 of his 112 yards were after the catch. Numbers: 81.7 receiving grade, 10 receptions on 11 targets, 112 yards, three touchdowns

Bowers bulls through Bama’s defense on his way to the end zone.

O-Line & Backfield - 5 snaps

Bowers opened the scoring in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game.

For good measure, they also hid Bowers as the backside (and eligible) tackle in an unbalanced formation to cap a perfect opening drive against Michigan. Numbers: 1 reception on 1 target for a nine yard touchdown

