Brock Bowers: Why it worked
"Legit." "Elite speed." That's what I was told about Brock Bowers by those inside Butts-Mehre this time last offseason when the true freshman was establishing himself during spring practice. Fast forward to this spring, and the now sophomore is sitting out rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder. After a record-breaking freshman campaign, Bowers need not worry about his place on the depth chart.
Let's look back at Bowers' fantastic 2021 and all the different ways he was used.
Inline - 319 snaps
An “inline” tight end is not always on the line of scrimmage in a three-point stance. As you can see in the first two clips, Bowers is off the line of scrimmage, but used in a differently on each play.
The long touchdown against UAB started with him out wide before he motioned into the formation as the lone tight end on the field. In the second clip against Tech, Georgia lines up in their primary, 12 personnel package (1 RB, 2 TEs) with Darnell Washington as the additional tight end in a three-point stance on the line of scrimmage.
Two themes existed with Bowers in the ‘inline’ role. First, there was normally a “clearing” route (Jermaine Burton’s post against UAB and Darnell Washington’s crosser against Tech) to give ample space for Bowers to work. The second is quite obvious. Bowers is unbelievably dynamic with the ball in his hands. His average depth of target (i.e. how far down the field, on average, he was thrown the ball) was only 7.9 yards for these routes. Thus, the objective was clear — get him the ball quickly and let him go to work.
Numbers: 93.8 receiving grade, 24 receptions on 31 targets, 488 yards, seven touchdowns
We so often hear the “get your playmakers the ball in space” phrase, but rarely does that lead to the tight end jet sweep in the playbook. Yes, it was Vanderbilt, but this play gave defenses something to think about the rest of the way when Bowers went in motion.
Slot - 242 snaps
This is where Monken used Bowers to attack the intermediate area of the field, as his average depth of target from the slot was 11.0 yards. Of his 21 receptions, 17 resulted in a first down (15) or touchdown (2). Only four of his 28 targets were deep (20+ yard) targets.
Numbers: 69.7 receiving grade, 21 receptions on 28 targets, 273 yards, two touchdowns
Wide - 91 snaps
There’s a definitive theme when the Bulldogs lined Bowers up as a true wide receiver and threw it to him — get it in his hands quickly. His average depth of target when lined up out wide was only 6.5 yards and 79 of his 112 yards were after the catch.
Numbers: 81.7 receiving grade, 10 receptions on 11 targets, 112 yards, three touchdowns
O-Line & Backfield - 5 snaps
For good measure, they also hid Bowers as the backside (and eligible) tackle in an unbalanced formation to cap a perfect opening drive against Michigan.
Numbers: 1 reception on 1 target for a nine yard touchdown
What's next in 2022
As you can see, no matter where they put him or how they got him the ball, Bowers showed he was one of the best playmakers in all of college football. As we move forward, how does Monken and the offensive staff continue to evolve Bowers' usage and deployment?
By studying what schools have done with elite playmakers at that position, particularly in multiple tight end sets.
How did Florida create opportunities for Kyle Pitts? What did Colorado State do that led to Trey McBride having 91 receptions on 122 targets and a 95.0 receiving grade this past season? What has Kyle Shananan historically done to create explosive plays for his tight ends?
They are examining these offenses this offseason inside Butts-Mehre, and, thus, we will do the same next week as well.