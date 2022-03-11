The Daily Recap: Moving on from the Tom Crean era

Here is the March 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Crean era comes to a close

To no one’s surprise, Georgia fired Tom Crean after four seasons with the men’s basketball program.

“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” athletics director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia. That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”

Crean’s final campaign finished with a 6-26 record. He entered this year having lost nine players to transfer from the previous season.

Brown sticking with Bulldogs

Even though Crean is out at Georgia, shooting guard Marquavious Brown (Newton/Covington, Ga.) said he isn’t changing his commitment.

“I’m not a judgmental person as far as coaches, or anything like that,” Brown said. “I’ll say I just want a coach that likes to win. I just want them to have the mentality to just win.”

Brown said he was surprised that Crean was fired.

“It was shocking, because I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Brown said. “I didn’t know anything was going to happen at all, it kind of blew my mind when I saw it.”

Will McElderry flip to Alabama?

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and BamaInsider.com’s Andrew Bone debated whether Georgia offensive line commitment Ryqueze McElderry (Anniston/Anniston, Ala.) will flip to Alabama following his recent visit to the Crimson Tide.

Gorney doesn’t think it will happen, whereas Bone is a believer it will occur.

“I’m not completely sold that a flip will happen but I would not be shocked if it does,” Gorney wrote. “Here’s my reasoning: Ryqueze McElderry was shown a ton of early attention and love by Georgia and that will go a long way in his final thinking as the Bulldogs are coming off a national championship. It hurts that coach Matt Luke is gone and that will play a factor but I’m just not sold McElderry will get over Alabama being a little slower to the game and Georgia showing all that love early on. The Crimson Tide continue to make up ground and the more McElderry visits the better Alabama’s chances are. But even after this last visit a source told me McElderry remains 100 percent committed to Georgia. A flip would not stun me though.”

“McElderry has attended both of Alabama's Junior Days, but the visit this past weekend was a little different than the first as the Crimson Tide have a new offensive line coach, Eric Wolford,” Bone wrote. “The good news for Alabama is Wolford is the first coach to contact McElderry during his time at South Carolina. The relationship continued while coach Wolford was in Lexington and now with the Crimson Tide. McElderry grew up an Alabama fan. He will return to Tuscaloosa for the spring game next month. There is a strong indication of a flip, but he remains committed to the Bulldogs for now.”

Breaking down the top 2024 quarterbacks

Jed May took a closer look at the top quarterbacks in the class of 2024 that Georgia is considering. One of those quarterbacks is Julian Sayin (Carlsbad/Carlsbad, Calif.).

“Sayin joins (Jadyn) Davis as one of two 2024 five-star quarterbacks at this point,” May wrote. “He earned an offer from the Bulldogs following a strong camp performance in Athens last June. Programs such as Notre Dame, USC, and Texas are heavily involved along with the Bulldogs. Sayin is planning a trip to Athens at the end of March.”

Baseball: Another arm down

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said that pitcher Will Childers will be out for the foreseeable future due to an arm injury. Childers joins Dylan Ross on the injured list, with Ross out for the rest of the year.

“(Wednesday night) we had some guys step up in the bullpen, and that’s what we’re going to need to hold the fort without Dylan and Will Childers,” Stricklin said.

Coaches clinic lineup