Breaking down the 2024 Rivals250: Quarterbacks
When it comes to quarterbacks, it's never too early to start looking ahead.
The 2023 quarterback class is in full swing with the names of Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava, and others. But the 2024 class is coming into focus as well. The recently-released Rivals250 has several players Georgia is recruiting.
Here's a look at the new rankings from a Georgia perspective.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news