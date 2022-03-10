Crean reaction: Brown remains true to his word

Tom Crean may no longer be Georgia’s basketball coach, but 2023 commitment Marquavious Brown has no intention of abandoning the Bulldogs.

The 129th-ranked player in the nation told UGASports nothing has changed as far his feeling about Georgia is concerned. “I’m still on the same mission,” Brown said. “I like the school. I like the atmosphere at Georgia. That’s definitely where I want to be.”

That will certainly be good news for whoever takes over the Bulldog basketball program.

Brown said he’ll be ready to do whatever he can to make a quick impact.

“I’m not a judgmental person as far as coaches, or anything like that,” Brown said. “I’ll say I just want a coach that likes to win. I just want them to have the mentality to just win.”

Brown said he learned about Crean’s firing after seeing stories of his release on social media.

“It was shocking, because I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Brown said. “I didn’t know anything was going to happen at all, it kind of blew my mind when I saw it.”

Although he understands the nature of the business, Brown said he’ll miss not having the opportunity to play for Crean.

“Definitely. He came to recruit me one day in practice,” Brown said. “He came out of his own time to come watch me play to figure out what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am.”

Although it will be two years before he’s on the court helping the Bulldogs, Brown is optimistic about the program’s future.

“I think we can turn it around quick,” Brown said. “Yeah, we had a bad season, but we can come back.”