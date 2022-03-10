Fact or Fiction: Ryqueze McElderry will eventually flip to Alabama

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with Andrew Bone from BamaInsider.com and Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. After visiting Alabama this past weekend, Ryqueze McElderry will eventually flip from Georgia to the Crimson Tide.

Ryqueze McElderry (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m not completely sold that a flip will happen but I would not be shocked if it does. Here’s my reasoning: Ryqueze McElderry was shown a ton of early attention and love by Georgia and that will go a long way in his final thinking as the Bulldogs are coming off a national championship. It hurts that coach Matt Luke is gone and that will play a factor but I’m just not sold McElderry will get over Alabama being a little slower to the game and Georgia showing all that love early on. The Crimson Tide continue to make up ground and the more McElderry visits the better Alabama’s chances are. But even after this last visit a source told me McElderry remains 100 percent committed to Georgia. A flip would not stun me though. Bone’s take: FACT. McElderry has attended both of Alabama's Junior Days, but the visit this past weekend was a little different than the first as the Crimson Tide have a new offensive line coach, Eric Wolford. The good news for Alabama is Wolford is the first coach to contact McElderry during his time at South Carolina. The relationship continued while coach Wolford was in Lexington and now with the Crimson Tide. McElderry grew up an Alabama fan. He will return to Tuscaloosa for the spring game next month. There is a strong indication of a flip, but he remains committed to the Bulldogs for now.

*****

2. Texas will have the edge in Arch Manning's recruitment after his visit in a few weeks.

Arch Manning (Sam Spiegelman)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Arch Manning could definitely end up at Texas. No doubt about it as I believe the Longhorns are among his top three right now. But I just don’t think one visit is going to give any program the edge right now, especially if the five-star quarterback wants to see game-day environments in the fall before making a decision. Texas is on a great path to land Manning and another trip to Austin is huge. But I’m not going to discount Georgia and Alabama here because he will see those schools among others. I just don’t think Manning is going through the recruiting process like this – giving one team an edge, and then another visit will sway him a different way. Suchomel’s take: FACT. If you're a Texas fan reading the tea leaves on Manning, you should feel pretty good about the Longhorns' position. The Texas staff still has not targeted any other quarterbacks, whereas a school such as Georgia has broadened its quarterback search in recent months. That alone is a pretty good indicator of the confidence level in Austin. Manning is likely to make other spring visits, but Texas getting the first is probably no small sign as well, and Manning will be joined on that trip by a number of other top Texas recruiting targets, some of whom have been in touch with Manning and have expressed an interest in playing together. I fully expect Texas to come out of that late-March visit as the team to beat in the Manning sweepstakes.

*****

3. Cormani McClain will end up staying in the state of Florida.

Cormani McClain (Rivals.com)