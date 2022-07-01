The Daily Recap: Looking four years down the road
Into the future
You have to be a special athlete to be offered a scholarship as an eighth grader. That’s the case for athlete Ausar Heard (Camden, N.J.), who became Georgia’s first offer in the class of 2027.
Heard received the offer after a recent performance at a Georgia camp. He’s ecstatic about it to say the least.
"It's very special to me knowing that UGA, a school I've been watching forever, made me the first person of the class of 2027 to have an offer," Heard said. "It's an amazing feeling."
Georgia joined West Virginia has the only two schools to offer Heard thus far.
Top returning players
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the Nos. 12 and 13 returning players for Georgia, as graded by Pro Football Focus in 2021. Those players happen to be running back Daijun Edwards at No. 13 and cornerback Kamari Lassiter at No. 12.
Reviewing Harris
Trent Smallwood broke down the game tape from recent UGA commit AJ Harris (Central/Phenix City), who happens to be the sixth Rivals100 defensive back to pick the Bulldogs in the past two classes.
“One aspect I really like about the No. 27 nationally-rated prospect is his ability to diagnose a quarterback's decision and quickly react while in zone coverage,” Smallwood wrote. “I noticed on film that Harris excels while playing in an underneath zone from an outside cornerback position. He's able to use his physicality by jamming a receiver, while also being able to play to his strong suit, which is near the line of scrimmage. The No. 3 nationally-rated cornerback is distinctive and quick-twitch, and that narrows the throwing lanes on his side.”
Nicely done
Outside the Vent
