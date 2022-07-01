The Daily Recap: Looking four years down the road

Here is the July 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Into the future

You have to be a special athlete to be offered a scholarship as an eighth grader. That’s the case for athlete Ausar Heard (Camden, N.J.), who became Georgia’s first offer in the class of 2027.

Heard received the offer after a recent performance at a Georgia camp. He’s ecstatic about it to say the least.

"It's very special to me knowing that UGA, a school I've been watching forever, made me the first person of the class of 2027 to have an offer," Heard said. "It's an amazing feeling."

Georgia joined West Virginia has the only two schools to offer Heard thus far.

Top returning players

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the Nos. 12 and 13 returning players for Georgia, as graded by Pro Football Focus in 2021. Those players happen to be running back Daijun Edwards at No. 13 and cornerback Kamari Lassiter at No. 12.