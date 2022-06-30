Film Review: AJ Harris
Georgia continues to load up in the secondary with the recent addition of four-star cornerback AJ Harris. Harris is the sixth Rivals100 defensive back to pick the Bulldogs in the last two classes, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news