Georgia has dipped its toe into the pool of 2027 prospects.

The Bulldogs extended their first offer in the class on June 27 when they offered Ausar Heard. The prospect out of Camden, New Jersey, earned the offer after camping in Athens.

Heard hasn't played a down of high school football yet, but he already has the defending national champions believing in his potential.

"It's very special to me knowing that UGA, a school I've been watching forever, made me the first person of the class of 2027 to have an offer," Heard said. "It's an amazing feeling."