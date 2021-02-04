UGASports - The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart says young CBs will be needed in 2021

Here is the Feb. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia to rely on young cornerbacks

With six defensive backs gone from the 2020 roster, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Wednesday that next season’s team will rely on some young players in the defensive backfield.

Second-year corners Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber are expected to have roles in 2021. Incoming freshman Nyland Green could see playing time too.

“They’re going to have to impact early, whether they can or they can’t,” Smart said. “I can’t say whether they can or they can’t, because they haven’t really been in our system. They’re talented athletes or they wouldn’t be coming to the University of Georgia and the SEC.”

Smart’s ‘second guess’

Smart spoke highly of freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff, noting that he’s done a great job competing in the weight room since enrolling at Georgia. With Vandagriff joining Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Justin Fields and JT Daniels as five-star quarterbacks signed by Georgia in recent years, that led Smart revealing his lone regret about how he’s handled the position.

This involves how things unfolded when Fields joined the program after Fromm guided Georgia to an appearance in the national championship, which was followed with Eason transferring.

“It was a tough situation, but given the opportunity to sign Justin, I'd do it 10 out of 10 times because of how talented he is,” Smart said. “I respect that. I also respect at the time, we felt we were playing the guy who gave us the best chance to win right then. That guy took Alabama in the (2018) SEC Championship to the wire, and he played well enough to win. We probably didn’t play well enough defensively that game, so you don’t second-guess that.

“You second-guess what other ways we could have created an opportunity for Justin to stay and know that he was going to get the opportunity. So, it was a tough situation, but I respect Justin and the decision he made, and the decision to play Jake while he was here in the second year to play those games.”

EXCLUSIVE: Smart’s interview with Mike Farrell

Kirby Smart joined Mike Farrell of Rivals.com to discuss the Bulldogs' signing class, quarterback Brock Vandagriff, recruiting at UGA versus Alabama, and much, much more.