UGASports - The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart says young CBs will be needed in 2021

The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart says young CBs will be needed in 2021
Feb. 4
Georgia to rely on young cornerbacks
With six defensive backs gone from the 2020 roster, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Wednesday that next season’s team will rely on some young players in the defensive backfield.
Second-year corners Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber are expected to have roles in 2021. Incoming freshman Nyland Green could see playing time too.
“They’re going to have to impact early, whether they can or they can’t,” Smart said. “I can’t say whether they can or they can’t, because they haven’t really been in our system. They’re talented athletes or they wouldn’t be coming to the University of Georgia and the SEC.”
Smart’s ‘second guess’
Smart spoke highly of freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff, noting that he’s done a great job competing in the weight room since enrolling at Georgia. With Vandagriff joining Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Justin Fields and JT Daniels as five-star quarterbacks signed by Georgia in recent years, that led Smart revealing his lone regret about how he’s handled the position.
This involves how things unfolded when Fields joined the program after Fromm guided Georgia to an appearance in the national championship, which was followed with Eason transferring.
“It was a tough situation, but given the opportunity to sign Justin, I'd do it 10 out of 10 times because of how talented he is,” Smart said. “I respect that. I also respect at the time, we felt we were playing the guy who gave us the best chance to win right then. That guy took Alabama in the (2018) SEC Championship to the wire, and he played well enough to win. We probably didn’t play well enough defensively that game, so you don’t second-guess that.
“You second-guess what other ways we could have created an opportunity for Justin to stay and know that he was going to get the opportunity. So, it was a tough situation, but I respect Justin and the decision he made, and the decision to play Jake while he was here in the second year to play those games.”
EXCLUSIVE: Smart’s interview with Mike Farrell
Kirby Smart joined Mike Farrell of Rivals.com to discuss the Bulldogs' signing class, quarterback Brock Vandagriff, recruiting at UGA versus Alabama, and much, much more.
Muschamp officially on board
Smart said that Georgia has brought on former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp as an analyst in an official capacity.
“As of last week, we were able to get things completed, and he’ll be joining our staff in an off-the-field role,” Smart said. “We call it an analyst. He’s already made a lot of strides in terms of helping me, helping our staff. He’ll be able to help coach the coaches and will work with the defensive side of the ball.”
Muschamp will earn $300,000 in this role.
Big raises
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, running backs coach/run game coordinator Dell McGee and tight ends coach Todd Hartley all received raises following the 2020 season.
Lanning will earn $1.7 million in 2021 after earning $1.25 million in 2020. McGee will earn $800,000 in 2021 after earning $650,000 in 2020. Hartley will earn $450,000 in 2021 after earning $400,000 in 2020.
In addition, new defensive backs coach Jamile Addae will make $500,000.
Bear becomes a Bulldog
Georgia secured a commitment from five-star defensive tackle Keithian “Bear” Alexander (Ryan/Denton, Texas). Alexander is the fifth-ranked overall player in the class of 2022. Alexander reached this decision after spending some time in the state of Georgia last week.
Alexander told Sam Spiegelman why he ultimately chose Georgia.
"I'm a December graduate, so with the timing window being so short I went with what school I knew the best and what I was most comfortable with. When I went camping (there) on June 4, 2019, immediately I knew that was the place because it had felt like home away from home even after hearing Coach (Tray) Scott chew me out in 100-degree weather. I knew this is who I wanted to coach me. Coach (Kirby) Smart fell in love with seeing a man of my size move like that, especially with me being from Texas.
"It's the best fit because Georgia itself is full of opportunities, but I plan to provide an immediate presence to the defensive line ... and I will. Coach Scott did a phenomenal job with big Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and everyone else that's come through his coaching room."
Trent Smallwood broke down Alexander’s tape, with the first thing popping out being his college-ready size at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds.
“He has the strength to play the nose guard position in Dan Lanning's 3-4 base defense, but is athletic enough to play the 3-technique,” Smallwood wrote. “He is not as tall as senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis, but the overall athleticism is very similar. Alexander's athletic ability shows when he runs sideline to sideline to make plays on the ball. The clip below is a display of that size and athleticism combination.”
Terrion Arnold chose Alabama over Georgia
It’s time 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ePh3yc9Idz— Terrion Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) February 3, 2021
Muschamp’s nephew gets a role, too
Source: Georgia is expected to hire Robert Muschamp, Will's nephew, in a support staff capacity.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 3, 2021
Was a tight end at Auburn (2015-18) and then a graduate assistant at Tennessee the last two seasons.
