UGASports - Five-star DT Bear Alexander makes a Signing Day splash with UGA commitment

THE SITUATION

National Signing Day may signal the end of many Class of 2021 prospect's commitment, but it also was a big day for a few in next year's recruiting cycle. Five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander included. On Wednesday, Alexander -- the No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2022, gave a commitment to Kirby Smart, Tray Scott and Georgia. The Bulldogs edged out Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Clemson for the No. 2-ranked defensive tackle out of Denton (Texas) Ryan. "Coach Tray Scott is ready for this thing (CoVid-19) to clear up," Alexander told Rivals earlier this year when discussing his top contenders. "When I went up there and worked out with him and he coached me personally, he said he's ready to do that all over (again). It was important for Coach Kirby (Smart) to see me move around. He said he'd never seen a big guy turn the corner that fast. He was on his go-kart driving out and popped up immediately when he saw me." Georgia entered the day with the nation's No. 5-ranked 2021 recruiting class and the No. 2-ranked 2022 class that already features fellow five-star defensive tackle Tyre West and Rivals100 quarterback Gunner Stockton.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I'm a December graduate, so with the timing window being so short i went with what school I knew the best and what I was most comfortable with." "When I went camping (there) on June 4, 2019, immediately I knew that was the place because it had felt like home away from home even after hearing Coach (Tray) Scott chew me out in 100-degree weather. I knew this is who I wanted to coach me. Coach (Kirby) Smart fell in love with seeing a man of my size move like that, especially with me being from Texas." "It's the best fit because Georgia itself is full of opportunities, but I plan to provide an immediate presence to the defensive line ... and I will. Coach Scott did a phenomenal job with big Jordan David and Devonte Wyatt and everyone else that's come through his coaching room."

RIVALS REACTION

Alexander burst onto the scene as a freshman at Terrell (Texas) High, where he was the District 8-5A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year in his first varsity season. After playing a sub-varsity season in 2019 at Dallas (Texas) Skyline, Alexander played the second half of the season for Class 5A Division I champion Denton (Texas) Ryan, who went unbeaten en route to the title. Alexander was a massive piece of the puzzle for Ryan, providing an interior pass rush for a talent-laden squad with elite prospects in all three levels of the defense. He is also a massive force in the run game, able to absorb double- and even triple-teams and still race toward the ball or make plays down the line of scrimmage.

Alexander, 6-foot-3 and just over 300 pounds, is a bowling ball coming through the middle of the defensive front. He's explosive off the line and with his frame, he barrels through blockers. He also has an array of pass-rush moves in his arsenal and has very active hands. Even in pursuit Alexander is fully able to impact plays with his length and ability to knock down passes at the line.

Alexander possesses a unique quick-twitch for 300-plus-pound interior defensive lineman. He’s a force inside and commands the attention of multiple blockers up-front. Alexander also is quick to disengage blockers and is especially agile to make plays happen in a hurry or with his persistence in the trenches.