Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was one of four football assistant coaches who received raises for 2021, according to an open records request made by UGASports.

Lanning, who was paid $1.25 million annually, saw his pay bumped to $1.7 million. He recently turned down overtures from the University of Texas. No other details were made available.

He was not the only one.

Running Game Coordinator and running backs coach Dell McGee also received a raise, getting a bump to $800,000, up from the $625,000 that he made a season ago.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley will make $450,000 in 2021, with new defensive backs coach Jamile Addie making $500,000 after coming over from West Virginia.

Meanwhile, new defensive analyst Will Muschamp will pocket $300,000 to work for the Bulldogs this fall.