Georgia head coach Kirby Smart finally made it official Wednesday, announcing that former South Carolina and Florida head coach Will Muschamp is joining the program as a defensive analyst.

Smart informed reporters of his decision during a Zoom session with reporters, confirming the news UGASports broke in January.

“As of last week, we were able to get things completed, and he’ll be joining our staff in an off-the-field role,” Smart said of the former Bulldog letterman. “We call it an analyst. He’s already made a lot of strides in terms of helping me, helping our staff. He’ll be able to help coach the coaches and will work with the defensive side of the ball.”

Muschamp will make $300,000 in his new role for the Bulldogs, according to information received by an open records request by UGASports.

“It’s very valuable to have a guy who has been a head coach at two places in our conference,” Smart said. “He knows the ins and outs of this conference; he’ll be able to help our staff and coaches in a lot of ways. I’m excited to be able to have him join us.”

Muschamp’s son Jackson is in his second year as a walk-on quarterback with the Bulldogs.

Smart was asked if Muschamp, who was fired by South Carolina on Nov. 15 with four years remaining on his contract, had desires of perhaps one day returning to an on-field role.

“I would say that any time you’re an analyst you want an opportunity to go on-field and coach on the grass. I know he’s not through coaching, it’s really important for him to get out there and have relationships, go out and develop a position group and coach," Smart said. "I know that’s important to him, but I know his family has been important to him recently. I know he feels like he’s moved his family all over the country, and this is an opportunity for him to give back to them and be able to watch his son play.”