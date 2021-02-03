UGASports - Five-star defensive tackle Keithian "Bear" Alexander commits to Georgia

National Signing Day did have some fireworks for Georgia, once five-star defensive tackle Keithian “Bear” Alexander announced his commitment to the Bulldogs via Twitter.

A 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman out of Denton, Texas, Alexander ranks as the nation’s No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2022.

The Dawgs hot streak with the Class of 2022 continued thanks to UGA having identified a number of top players early in the process, and having made an impact with them before Covid shut down visits.

"Coach Tray Scott is ready for this thing (Covid-19) to clear up. When I went up there and worked out with him, and he coached me personally, he said he's ready to do that all over (again). It was important for Coach Kirby (Smart) to see me move around,” Alexander told Rivals.com’s Sam Spiegelman in late July. “He said he'd never seen a big guy turn the corner that fast. He was on his go-kart driving out, and popped up immediately when he saw me."

Having long been predicted to stay in-state, likely with the Aggies of Texas A&M, Alexander made the call to commit to the Bulldogs after spending time in the Peach State over the past week.

He becomes Georgia’s second five-star defensive tackle commitment of the Class of 2022, joining Tift County’s Tyre West, and the second defensive line commitment of the cycle thus far.

Currently, he ranks as Georgia’s top-rated commitment in the class.

Alexander is Georgia’s eighth pledge of 2022 and boosts the UGA class ranking to No. 1.