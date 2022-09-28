Here is the Sept. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Red zone concerns

Although Georgia has scored 25 of 26 times it has reached the red zone, eight of those trips resulted in field goals. That is something that isn’t sitting well with head coach Kirby Smart.

He would like to see his team’s run game produce better when closer to the goal line.

"It goes back to the run game. When the field tightens up and shrinks, that's where the run game is more glaring because the boxes are tighter,” Smart said. “They're tighter to the box. There are less people in parts of the field, and they are in your front yard. You have to block them and run through them. Some of them are just misses.”

But it’s not just the run game that’s failing in the red zone, Smart noted.

“You go back to the Samford game where we struggled, and there were a couple times that we had guys open, and we just missed them. We have to do a better job. We've looked at it really hard. First down run percentage, second down run percentage,” Smart said. “Third down conversions in the red area are critical because they get you a new set of downs. We've been there a lot, but we haven't converted as much as we need to. If it all had to boil down to one thing, I would say accuracy in the passing game, and then being effective at running the ball at the heavy boxes."

Receiver commits

Georgia picked up a commitment from Rivals250 receiver Tyler Williams (Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.) on Tuesday. Williams, who is already 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, is considered the 31st-ranked receiver in the nation.

Lakeland assistant coach Marvin Frazier said Williams’ potential at the next level is through the roof.

“I don’t think there is anyone with more of a ceiling. The other guys have been doing it for years and playing on the 7-on-7 circuit,” Frazier said. “Tyler was a quarterback and a point guard. Now he is a receiver and taking it seriously. He has the highest ceiling of anyone in the country at the receiver spot. That is what Georgia is getting, they are getting something scary. If they can put it in the right context, it will be scary.”

