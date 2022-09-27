How a gold chain symbolizes MJ Sherman
For his 16th birthday, MJ Sherman asked for a crucifix chain.
He wanted an accessory in line with the fashion of the time. Instead, Sherman's father Varney gifted him a gold chain bearing the continent of Africa.
That necklace symbolizes Sherman's past. It also represents his present, and what he hopes to accomplish with his future as he grows into a bigger role as a Bulldog.
Sherman's roots trace back to Liberia. His parents originally hail from the West African country.
Sussie Sharpe, Sherman's mother, is a nurse in Sherman's hometown of Baltimore. Varney Sherman, meanwhile, came to the United States and attended Harvard University. He spent time as a lawyer and is now a Liberian senator.
Of course, Liberian politics don't leave much time for American football knowledge. Sherman often tries teaching his father about the game, especially during his high school days at St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
"I did the best I can do. I’m pretty sure I knocked out all the core stuff in high school," Sherman said. "Just telling him, like, what am I sacrificing for? What am I doing all day, not being an average high school kid? What am I doing this for? I just broke it down to him. As he watched the games, as he payed more attention, as he saw my success on the field, it started to come a little bit easier to see what happens. Plus, my sister and my brother-in-law, my mother, they do their job. When he asks a question, they make sure they answer it."
The elder Sherman has been in Liberia for years. He doesn't have a ton of face-to-face contact with his son, although they text and call each other. While they don't communicate all the time, Sherman said they still have a strong relationship
But Sherman said he learned plenty from his father. For one, he got an early education in one of the core traits of Georgia's program, resiliency.
"There was a civil war that broke out which forced a lot of immigrants to America," Sherman said. "Through all of that, he still kept his political atmosphere, his political status, and did whatever he had to do to make sure the state did, as well as taking care of his four children."
Sherman's background helped him grow into football. He said a childhood diet heavy on chicken and rice caused him to grow into the imposing 6-foot-2, 250-pound presence he is today.
Natural talent combined with his size helped Sherman develop into a high four-star prospect in the 2020 class. Through his first two seasons in Athens, however, Sherman's main action has come on special teams and as a defensive reserve.
That can be hard for a prospect who had so much success in high school. But Sherman heaped praise on his support system. He calls his sister Raisa multiple times a week. He maintains more of a friendship relationship with her, her husband, and his mother.
Sherman also found reminders of home in Athens. He and Azeez Ojulari, who traces his roots to Nigeria, hit it off when he arrived in Athens. Jamon Dumas-Johnson has a friendly rivalry with Sherman, as both come from similar areas around Baltimore and D.C.
"It’s always been a little ra-ra between, who’s better, St. John’s (Sherman's alma mater) or St. Frances (Dumas-Johnson's alma mater)," Sherman said.
Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who also has roots in Nigeria, joined Georgia's staff as outside linebackers coach earlier this year.
"Just hearing his last name, I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, he’s one of us,'" Sherman said. "There’s some common ground that will be able to be shared with me and him. Me and Coach Diribe, we see eye to eye, as does everybody else in the OLB group. He’s very down to Earth, he’s young, he understands us in more ways than any other coach would."
Sherman has developed in many ways during his career. During his freshman season, he used to run over to veteran outside linebackers after every rep to ask how he did. Sherman just wanted to be sure he did things right.
Developing his pass-rushing repertoire has also been a focus for Sherman. He also gained some humility as a reserve on an all-time great defense in 2021.
"They were actually some talented folks out on that field that were in front of me," Sherman said. "So what does it matter for me to throw my hands up and complain and kick rocks on the ground, instead of just appreciating where I’m at. I understand how to learn from those guys in front of me."
Sherman has now worked his way into Georgia's outside linebacker rotation. He has also grown into a leader on multiple special teams units, a job he doesn't take lightly.
Through it all, Sherman has his gold African chain on his chest. He doesn't wear it on the field, but it still reminds him of what he wants to accomplish. Sherman wants to create generational wealth not just for himself, but for his family.
He, along with his mother, have prayed for times like this. Now Sherman is working as hard as he can to do his part.
"If you call for God, he’ll do one side of the prayer. You’ve got to do the other side," Sherman said. "I pray to Him. My mother would do most of the praying because she’s a very prayerful woman. But I pray to him, I tell him and ask him what I want in life. I’ve just got to go out there and go do it. So basically, my simple analogy is that God will place a door in front of you. It’s your job to twist the knob and open it. That’s what I’ve been trying to do."