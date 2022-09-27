For his 16th birthday, MJ Sherman asked for a crucifix chain. He wanted an accessory in line with the fashion of the time. Instead, Sherman's father Varney gifted him a gold chain bearing the continent of Africa. That necklace symbolizes Sherman's past. It also represents his present, and what he hopes to accomplish with his future as he grows into a bigger role as a Bulldog.

MJ Sherman with his gold necklace. Photo by Jed May.

Sherman's roots trace back to Liberia. His parents originally hail from the West African country. Sussie Sharpe, Sherman's mother, is a nurse in Sherman's hometown of Baltimore. Varney Sherman, meanwhile, came to the United States and attended Harvard University. He spent time as a lawyer and is now a Liberian senator. Of course, Liberian politics don't leave much time for American football knowledge. Sherman often tries teaching his father about the game, especially during his high school days at St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. "I did the best I can do. I’m pretty sure I knocked out all the core stuff in high school," Sherman said. "Just telling him, like, what am I sacrificing for? What am I doing all day, not being an average high school kid? What am I doing this for? I just broke it down to him. As he watched the games, as he payed more attention, as he saw my success on the field, it started to come a little bit easier to see what happens. Plus, my sister and my brother-in-law, my mother, they do their job. When he asks a question, they make sure they answer it." The elder Sherman has been in Liberia for years. He doesn't have a ton of face-to-face contact with his son, although they text and call each other. While they don't communicate all the time, Sherman said they still have a strong relationship But Sherman said he learned plenty from his father. For one, he got an early education in one of the core traits of Georgia's program, resiliency. "There was a civil war that broke out which forced a lot of immigrants to America," Sherman said. "Through all of that, he still kept his political atmosphere, his political status, and did whatever he had to do to make sure the state did, as well as taking care of his four children." Sherman's background helped him grow into football. He said a childhood diet heavy on chicken and rice caused him to grow into the imposing 6-foot-2, 250-pound presence he is today. Natural talent combined with his size helped Sherman develop into a high four-star prospect in the 2020 class. Through his first two seasons in Athens, however, Sherman's main action has come on special teams and as a defensive reserve. That can be hard for a prospect who had so much success in high school. But Sherman heaped praise on his support system. He calls his sister Raisa multiple times a week. He maintains more of a friendship relationship with her, her husband, and his mother.

Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman (8) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)