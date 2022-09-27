Georgia has added another receiver to its Class of 2023 as 6-foot-4, 207-pound senior Tyler Williams of Lakeland, Florida has committed to the Bulldogs.

Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon offered Williams on February 1, the day after McClendon returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

Williams had been recruited by McClendon during his time at Miami. Former wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton had some conversations with Williams before his departure for LSU. When McClendon arrived at Georgia, it became apparent that Williams was a priority for the Dawgs.

In a previous interview with UGASports, Williams shared McClendon’s message to him and his vision for him in the Georgia program.

"For the most part, he said he likes me as a one-on-one guy," Williams said. "Nobody can really guard me due to my size and speed combined. Also, he says if they need to move me around to the slot, he can put me there so I can grow and make a play. Right now, he has me labeled for the X position."

Williams is a former Lakeland High School teammate of current Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith. Smith did his fair share in helping to lure Williams to the Classic City.

"He let me know that they take care of him," Williams said. "He feels like he is at home. Anytime he needs to ask a question, he can ask. He said you can always come and talk to the coaches. He felt like this was the place for him."

Williams is the third wide receiver to commit to Georgia in the Class of 2023. Williams joins another Sunshine State in Raymond Cottrell. Cottrell flipped from Florida to Georgia earlier in the recruiting cycle. Georgia has also flipped Pennsylvania native and former Penn State commit Yazeed Haynes to the red and black. Williams is the 20th overall commitment of the class. Georgia is now No. 6 in the 2023 team rankings.